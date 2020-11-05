Yes, your Election Day vote counted in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County

If you voted on Election Day and fed your ballot into the tabulator at the polling place, your vote counted.
That's the word that state and local election officials are trying to get out as they get swamped by lots of telephone calls from nervous voters who can't find a record that they voted on the state election website.
Ballots cast on Election Day "were immediately recorded on a memory card, and your votes were reported on election night as part of the unofficial results," said Karen Brinson Bell, the executive director of the N.C. State Board of Elections, in a statement widely distributed Thursday.
Be patient and trust that your ballot counted, election officials said.
When people vote on Election Day, they fill out a voter application form that has a bar code on it. The record that someone voted on Election Day can't go into the system until that bar code is scanned.
That's what election workers were doing Thursday as they processed thousands of voter application forms, said Tim Tsujii, the director of elections in Forsyth County.
Tsujii said it can take several days to scan all the application forms. And several weeks for the data to make it to the state website for checking by a voter, state election officials said.
More than 30,000 Forsyth County voters cast their ballots in person on Election Day, joining more than 168,000 other voters who either voted in person during early voting, or who voted absentee by mail through Election Day.
Some people who cast their ballots during early voting are also getting confused because they can't find a record. That's because an early vote is technically considered a type of absentee ballot.
So when you use the Voter Search Tool on the state election website, scroll past the Voter History section to absentees, and that is where the record will be for an early voter.
More absentee ballots
With the close of the business day on Thursday, the county had received 1,151 additional absentee ballots in the mail since Election Day, but the votes on those ballots have not yet been counted. As long as an absentee ballot is postmarked by Election Day, it will count if it arrives through the mail by Nov. 12.
Support Local Journalism
Tsujii said none of the absentee ballots received between Election Day and Nov. 12 will be counted until the 12th. Some 40,000 absentee ballots received by Election Day have already been counted. The county received some 68,000 absentee applications going into the general election, but many of those voters chose to vote in person instead of using their absentee ballot.
On Wednesday, the state estimated that Forsyth County had 5,400 absentee ballots potentially outstanding.
During the official election canvass on Nov. 13, the votes on absentee and provisional ballots that are approved will be added into the total vote cast.
On Thursday, the state released a tally of provisional ballots that showed 40,766 provisional ballots cast across the state, including 1,500 from Forsyth County.
A provisional ballot is cast when a voter shows up at a polling place and there's some question about whether the person can vote: Perhaps their name is not in the poll book or some other question arises.
The voter is allowed to vote, but the ballot is placed in a special envelope, and the election board later rules on whether the vote should count.
In 2016, Tsujii said, 1,881 provisional ballots were cast and 960 were ruled valid and counted — a little more than half.
In at least one local contest, the race for N.C. House District 74, the trailing candidate, Dan Besse, has not conceded. Besse, a Democrat, trailed Republican Jeff Zenger by 1,245 votes when Election Day totals were added to early votes and absentees.
Sample count Monday
Meanwhile, on Thursday the county elections office announced what is called a hand-to-eye audit of two precincts selected randomly by the state.
The audit will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, and will involve a recount of Precinct 901, which votes at Reynolds High School, and the early-voting site of Winston Lake Family YMCA.
The purpose of the audit is to check whether voting machines are delivering an accurate count. Election workers will be manually counting the results in the contest for the presidency.
Members of the public may join the hand-to-eye audit by visiting https://meet.google.com/okk-hxdo-wxj.
336-727-7369
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.