Yes, your Election Day vote counted in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County

If you voted on Election Day and fed your ballot into the tabulator at the polling place, your vote counted.

That's the word that state and local election officials are trying to get out as they get swamped by lots of telephone calls from nervous voters who can't find a record that they voted on the state election website.

Ballots cast on Election Day "were immediately recorded on a memory card, and your votes were reported on election night as part of the unofficial results," said Karen Brinson Bell, the executive director of the N.C. State Board of Elections, in a statement widely distributed Thursday.

Be patient and trust that your ballot counted, election officials said.

When people vote on Election Day, they fill out a voter application form that has a bar code on it. The record that someone voted on Election Day can't go into the system until that bar code is scanned.

That's what election workers were doing Thursday as they processed thousands of voter application forms, said Tim Tsujii, the director of elections in Forsyth County.

Tsujii said it can take several days to scan all the application forms. And several weeks for the data to make it to the state website for checking by a voter, state election officials said.