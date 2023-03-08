The YMCA of Northwest N.C. and Novant Health Inc. announced Tuesday a "comprehensive wellness partnership" that covers all 17 branches in a seven-county region.

The initiative includes new clinic and telehealth locations, youth sports and other supportive programming.

The branches are Alexander, Davie, Forsyth, Iredell, Stokes, Wilkes and Yadkin counties.

The partnership is their collaboration in response to local Community Health Needs assessments.

“Moving forward, we’ll offer a more integrated wellness experience that leverages the best of both organizations to improve health outcomes for patients and members, strengthen wellness offerings, and reduce barriers to care through a combination of digital tools and co-located clinics," Chad Setliff, president of Forsyth Medical Center and the greater Winston-Salem market, said in a statement.

Plans are under way to develop telehealth portals at some of the Y’s more rural locations, as well as underserved urban communities.

Each portal will be outfitted with all-in-one modular device and telehealth platform to offer on-demand and remote medical exams.

While using the TytoCare app, patients can connect to a Novant clinician, who can virtually examine the heart, lungs, skin, ears, throat and abdomen of patients.

The goal is identifying health conditions that could potentially eliminate a rush to the emergency room or doctor’s office.

One example is Novant's plans to place a community care clinic inside of Winston Lake Family YMCA.

The 1,500-square-foot clinic will offer primary care services, women’s and children’s services, rehabilitation services, and diabetes and nutrition support.

Although the Winston Lake clinic won't open until late 2024, Novant is providing on-site primary care for patients with its new mobile community care cruiser.

Novant already has rehabilitation clinics in the Davie Family YMCA in Mocksville, and in the Robinhood Road Family YMCA in Winston-Salem. These clinics are staffed by physical therapists to help patients regain strength and functionality.

Future plans include the development of programs and services aligned with the individual community health needs assessments.

While these discussions are still preliminary, initiatives may include additional clinic or telehealth locations, chronic disease management, and dietitian and weight management services.

“Now more than ever, organizations need to truly collaborate and partner together to drive systemic, meaningful change in our communities,” said Darryl Head, the YMCA's president and chief executive.

“Not only does this collaboration highlight our shared community benefit, but it will also expand our combined services, create new and innovative programming, and bring additional health-care opportunities to East Winston, one of our most vulnerable areas, with a new, in-branch clinic.

"Together, we will transform the health and wellness of our community.”