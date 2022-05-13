YMCA of Northwest North Carolina names new president, CEO

The YMCA of Northwest N.C. has named Darryl Head as its new president and chief executive.

Head, 50, takes over in both roles in Monday after serving in an interim role since November after Stan Law stepped down in December to become the head official for the YMCA of Greater Charlotte.

It was the second time that Head had been interim president and chief executive of the local YMCA.

The YMCA board of directors said it conducted a national search before promoting Head.

“We are thrilled to remove the ‘interim’ tag from Darryl’s title to have him lead our Y at such an important time in our organization,” Wesley Davis, the YMCA's chairman, said in a statement.

“In addition to his impressive and distinguished career as a servant leader and community collaborator across the YMCA movement for more than 27 years, he is a visionary leader of unquestionable integrity, faith and compassion who will take our Y to even greater levels of impact.

"We have found the right leader for our association, but more importantly, the right leader for our communities.”

Head joined the local YMCA as vice president of operations of the White Family YMCA. In 2015, he was named as chief operating officer.

“Having spent my entire career in YMCA service, and with this association for the past 16 years, I look forward to expanding our impact in the communities we serve," Head said.

"I am proud that our Y is a known leader in innovation, collaboration and philanthropy across the Y movement, and I look forward to continuing that tradition, while positioning our organization for future growth."

Head's YMCA experience also included the YMCA of the Triangle in Raleigh and the YMCA of Middle Tennessee in Nashville.

Head is a graduate of UNC Chapel Hill, a long-time member of the Reynolda Rotary Club, serving in many officer roles that include president.

Head and his wife, Karin, reside in Winston-Salem with their children, Reed and Hayden.

Head becomes the third leader of the local YMCA since May 2017, when Law replaced Curtis Hazelbaker, who left in January 2017 after eight years to take a similar job with the Metropolitan Dallas chapter.

Law was paid $286,455 in total compensation in 2020, including $246,009 in salary, according to the most recent federal tax form 990 submitted by the agency.

Law's 2020 compensation was affected by cost-reduction steps taken by the YMCA during the initial months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.