 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
YMCA of Northwest North Carolina to begin search for new leader
0 Comments
top story

YMCA of Northwest North Carolina to begin search for new leader

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The YMCA of Northwest North Carolina is facing its second chief executive search in 4 1/2 years, following the announcement that Stan Law is leaving to take the same job in Charlotte.

The YMCA of Greater Charlotte announced Monday the hiring of Law, who is a Charlotte native as chief executive and president.

Law began his career with the YMCA of Greater Charlotte as an after-school counselor.

Law, 59, and a graduate of Gardner-Webb University, is the first black person to serve as leader of the local YMCA.

Law will take over in Charlotte in early January, succeeding Todd Tibbits, who left in July to become CEO of the YMCA of San Diego County, Calif.

Law's last day with the local YMCA is Dec. 17.

The local YMCA board is discussing its strategy for replacing Law, including whether to appoint an interim chief executive and the breadth of the search, communications director Michael Bragg said.

Law became the local YMCA's chief executive and president in May 2017 when he replaced Curtis Hazelbaker, who left in January 2017 after eight years to take a similar job with the Metropolitan Dallas chapter.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Law came to the local YMCA after serving in the same roles since 2013 with the Greater Birmingham chapter in Alabama.

He was paid $322,646 in total compensation in 2019, including $253,248 in salary, according to the most recent federal tax form 990 submitted by the agency.

"While we are disappointed that Stan is leaving ... he and his wife are going back to the community they grew up in and call home. We wish them nothing but the best," said Wesley Davis, chief volunteer officer for the local YMCA chapter.

"Our board of directors is committed to continuing the vital work in this area, as well as our entire seven-county service region, as we begin our process to search for our new leader.

"Our community is better because of Stan and the impact he made will be felt for years to come, especially with his dedication to serving the East Winston community," Davis said.

The Charlotte YMCA conducted a national search before its board chose Law.

“I’m honored to have been selected to lead the YMCA that served me as a child, through swim lessons and camp, and where I began my career,” Law said in a statement.

“Returning to Charlotte means coming home. I’m incredibly passionate about the community, and the Y’s ability to serve where the needs are greatest.”

Theresa Drew, the Charlotte YMCA's board chairwoman, said that Law's "extensive YMCA background and passion for our mission, connections to the community, and his deep experience in operations, fundraising, strategic planning, marketing and leadership encompass the broad spectrum of qualities our Y needs in its next leader. "

"The board is confident in Stan’s ability to lead our Y through this challenging time and to position us well for the future.”

Stan Law

Law

 Courtesy of YMCA of Northwest No

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

State budget funding

The Republican state budget proposal that is expected to clear the legislature this week contains $11.4 million in pandemic relief funds for YMCAs in North Carolina for fiscal 2021-22.

The Office of State Budget and Management will provide the funds to The Young Men's Christian Association of the Triangle Area Inc.

That group, in turn, will forward the funds to the N.C. Alliance of YMCAs, of which the Northwest N.C. chapter is a member.

The YMCA alliance will develop and administer a grant program for the other YMCAs "to assist them in their recovery from the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic."

Individual grants will be available up to $100,000. The alliance is allowed to use $100,000 to cover administrative costs of the program.

According to a news release from the Republican members of the Forsyth County legislative delegation, seven YMCAs in Forsyth are expected to be recipients: Fulton, Jerry Long in Clemmons, Kernersville, Robinhood Road, Wells Fargo Express, White, Winston Lake, 

Molly Thompson, vice president of alliance services, said "we plan to use the funding to help Ys, including the YMCA of NWNC, with deferred maintenance to begin to recover from losses caused by the pandemic."

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Oklahoma inmate Julus Jones granted clemency

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Grandmother of Hanes Park shooting suspect died as a result of stab wounds to head, neck and upper body, autopsy report said.
Crime

Grandmother of Hanes Park shooting suspect died as a result of stab wounds to head, neck and upper body, autopsy report said.

The 84-year-old grandmother of Hanes Park shooting suspect William Coleman Scott had multiple stab wounds and cuts about her head, neck and upper body, including one stab wound that went into her skull. A piece of metal was found embedded in the skull. Scott is now charged with first-degree murder in the death of his grandmother and his mother, who was found shot to death in her home in Clemmons.

+2
Man accused of stabbing woman, leaving body in trash can rejects plea deal. Winston-Salem 65-year-old says he is innocent.
Crime

Man accused of stabbing woman, leaving body in trash can rejects plea deal. Winston-Salem 65-year-old says he is innocent.

Cornelius Tucker, charged with fatally stabbing a woman and then dumping her body in a trash can, rejected a plea deal Monday morning. Tucker is accused of killing Constance Edwina Hall, 47, in 2011. Winston-Salem police arrested Tucker in 2015 after investigators said they found Tucker's DNA on a cloth tied around Hall's knees. Because Tucker rejected the plea, he will now stand trial for first-degree murder. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News