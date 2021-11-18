YMCA of Northwest North Carolina to begin search for new leader

He was paid $322,646 in total compensation in 2019, including $253,248 in salary, according to the most recent federal tax form 990 submitted by the agency.

"While we are disappointed that Stan is leaving ... he and his wife are going back to the community they grew up in and call home. We wish them nothing but the best," said Wesley Davis, chief volunteer officer for the local YMCA chapter.

"Our board of directors is committed to continuing the vital work in this area, as well as our entire seven-county service region, as we begin our process to search for our new leader.

"Our community is better because of Stan and the impact he made will be felt for years to come, especially with his dedication to serving the East Winston community," Davis said.

The Charlotte YMCA conducted a national search before its board chose Law.

“I’m honored to have been selected to lead the YMCA that served me as a child, through swim lessons and camp, and where I began my career,” Law said in a statement.

“Returning to Charlotte means coming home. I’m incredibly passionate about the community, and the Y’s ability to serve where the needs are greatest.”