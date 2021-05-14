YMCA of Northwest North Carolina to no longer require masks for fully vaccinated members.

The YMCA of Northwest North Carolina will no longer require masks for members who have been fully vaccinated, the organization said Friday.
"With the governor's latest announcement, people who are fully vaccinated will no longer need to wear a mask while exercising indoors at the Y," said Stan Law, the president and chief executive of the YMCA of Northwest North Carolina. "We strongly encourage those who are not vaccinated to continue wearing a face covering and physically distancing.
"There’s no better time to take care of our neighbors as we exhibit our core values of caring, honesty, respect, responsibility and faith," Law said.
The change will go into effect immediately at the YMCA branches, the organization said. Masks at childcare and camp settings at the YMCA are still required.
YMCA officials will not require members to show proof they are fully vaccinated, said Michael Bragg, an YMCA spokesman.
Childcare and camp settings still require masks indoors for YMCA employees and participants ages 5 and older — with the exception of medical reasons as detailed in the previous executive orders. This measure applies to KidsZone, as well as Summer Exploration Academy and Before and After School Academy while children and staff are indoors.
The organization, which is based in Winston-Salem, has 14 branches in Forsyth, Davie, Yadkin, Stokes, Wilkes, Alexander and Iredell counties.
Gov. Roy Cooper's executive order comes as the federal Centers for Disease Control said Thursday that anyone who is fully vaccinated does not need to wear a face covering indoors.
Fully vaccinated members are still welcome to wear masks at YMCA sites, the organization said.
The YMCA will continue its deep cleaning and sanitation practices to ensure the health and safety of its staff, members and the community, the organization said.
"As the governor stated today, the fight against COVID-19 is not over yet," Law said. "We will continue to do our part in keeping everyone safe as we’ve done throughout this pandemic."
