You can drive more of the Northern Beltway starting Nov. 7 when major segment of the highway opens in Winston-Salem

A seven-mile span of the Winston-Salem Northern Beltway is set to open on Nov. 7, officials said, marking a major milestone for what will become a segment of Interstate 74.
The newly opened span will pick up where the most recently completed segment ended at U.S. 311 (New Walkertown Road) near Walkertown. The new segment runs from that point to University Parkway.
The interchange that will link the northern end of the beltway to U.S. 52 is still under construction and will open later.
Flatiron Constructors Inc. and Blythe Development Co. combined forces to design and build the seven-mile segment that opens one day before Election Day.
An aerial view of the three roundabouts on Germanton Road, NC 8, and the bridge over the future Northern Beltway, I-74, Sept. 12, 2022. The view is looking southeast toward Old Hollow Road. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal)
Walt Unks, Journal
When announced, the project was described as involving the construction of 10 bridges and nine culverts, and the reworking of 4.5 million cubic yards of earth — enough, officials said, to fill the Empire State Building more than three times.
Previous segments of the beltway opened between Salem Parkway and U.S. 158, and from U.S. 158 to U.S. 311.
Officials said a ribbon cutting event is being planned for Nov. 7.
PHOTOS: Northern Beltway construction, September 2022
The Northern Beltway, I-74, is being constructed on the east side of US 52, Sept. 12, 2022. This view is looking west at the bridges over a rail line to Rural Hall in the foreground. The future intersection with US 52 is beyond. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal)
Walt Unks, Journal
An aerial view of construction of the Northern Beltway, I-74, at US 52, Sept. 12, 2022. This view is looking west with northbound US 52 in the foreground. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal)
Walt Unks, Journal
The Northern Beltway, I-74, is being constructed on the south side of I-40.
Walt Unks, Journal
An aerial view of construction of the Northern Beltway, I-74, at the intersection of US 52, Sept. 12, 2022. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal)
Walt Unks, Journal
An aerial view of the three roundabouts on Germanton Road, NC 8, and the bridge over the future Northern Beltway, I-74, Sept. 12, 2022. The view is looking southeast toward Old Hollow Road. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal)
Walt Unks, Journal
An aerial view of construction of the Northern Beltway, I-74, looking east, at University Parkway is seen, Sept. 12, 2022. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal)
Walt Unks, Journal
An aerial view of the three roundabouts on Germanton Road, NC 8, and the bridge over the future Northern Beltway, I-74, Sept. 12, 2022. The view is looking southwest. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal)
Walt Unks, Journal
The Oak Grove Church Road bridge over Interstate 40 will be closed permanently on Monday as part of the construction of the Northern Beltway, I-74.
Walt Unks, Journal
The Oak Grove Church Road bridge over Interstate 40 will be closed permanently on Sept. 19, 2022 as part of the construction of the Northern Beltway, I-74.
Walt Unks, Journal
The first 3.5 miles of the Winston-Salem Northern Beltway will open by Labor Day, state highway officials say, providing a high-speed connection between Salem Parkway and U.S. 158, Reidsville Road.
