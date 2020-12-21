You can now have cocktails delivered or order them to go in NC

The to-go drink "shall not be larger than the permitted seller's standard size of a mixed beverage drink for on-premises consumption," according to the order. Establishments are "not to expand their mixed beverage menu to sell multiple drinks in one container."

There is no requirement to order food along with the mixed drink.

Customers are also allowed to take home drinks they began consuming inside the establishment if the alcohol is placed in a sealed container. State law does not permit the consumption of alcoholic beverages while driving.

"It's likely we will participate in this, but as we are allowed to open daily, we do not think this will greatly affect our business," said Jamie Bartholomaus, co-owner and president of Foothills Brewing.

"Our hope is it may help the struggling bars locally and across the state hold on a little longer. Though allowing a pitcher of Bloody Mary's would be better."

To-go deliveries cannot be made to a public school, college or university where such deliveries are restricted by state law.

Successful lobbying

Cooper's order reflects several months' worth of lobbying by state and national bar and restaurant advocacy groups.