You can now have cocktails delivered or order them to go in NC

On Monday, Gov. Roy Cooper authorized businesses to offer cocktail carry-out and delivery of cocktails. Businesses offering the option must hold permits from the state ABC Commission.
Executive Order No. 183 went into effect at 5 p.m. Monday and lasts through at least 5 p.m. Jan. 31.
The 10-member Council of State concurred on the move.
“This order will help people avoid settings that can contribute to increased viral spread, while giving restaurants and bars a financial boost that they need right now,” Cooper said in a statement.
Cooper also was responding to a request Monday from Elizabeth Tilson, the state's chief medical officer, to promote carry-out and delivery as a public-health safety measure.
The latest executive order "will take additional actions to help limit the number of people in one place at the same time, and to minimize the time spent and maximize the distance between people in such situations," reads a list of frequently asked questions from the state
"Allowing delivery of mixed beverages decreases customer-to-customer interactions between people who are not members of the same household and significantly reduces customer-to-employee interactions, thereby significantly reducing the likelihood of viral spread."
The order reflects an adjustment to Executive Order No. 181 issued Dec. 8, which acts as a statewide curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. though at least Jan. 8.
The order requires restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, personal care businesses and others to end all on-premises services at 10 p.m. Take-out, delivery, drive-thru and curbside services are permitted during the curfew hours.
The order also stops on-premises alcohol sales at 9 p.m., whether at a bar or restaurant, or by a vendor.
Cooper said the curfew "takes into account that the longer into the evening you go, the more people get more uninhibited, thus more of an opportunity to spread the virus."
The details
Restaurants, hotels, private clubs, private bars and some distilleries are allowed to sell mixed beverages to-go or for delivery by third-party groups up until 2 a.m. Deliveries must be completed by 2 a.m. as well.
Support Local Journalism
The governor's order permits one to-go/delivery drink per per person over the age of 21. The delivery person must verify that each individual ordering a to-go drink is at least 21.
The to-go drink "shall not be larger than the permitted seller's standard size of a mixed beverage drink for on-premises consumption," according to the order. Establishments are "not to expand their mixed beverage menu to sell multiple drinks in one container."
There is no requirement to order food along with the mixed drink.
Customers are also allowed to take home drinks they began consuming inside the establishment if the alcohol is placed in a sealed container. State law does not permit the consumption of alcoholic beverages while driving.
"It's likely we will participate in this, but as we are allowed to open daily, we do not think this will greatly affect our business," said Jamie Bartholomaus, co-owner and president of Foothills Brewing.
"Our hope is it may help the struggling bars locally and across the state hold on a little longer. Though allowing a pitcher of Bloody Mary's would be better."
To-go deliveries cannot be made to a public school, college or university where such deliveries are restricted by state law.
Successful lobbying
Cooper's order reflects several months' worth of lobbying by state and national bar and restaurant advocacy groups.
Lynn Minges, president and chief executive of the N.C. Restaurant and Lodging Association, said her group has been urging the Cooper administration to adopt drinks to-go as a "common-sense business relief measure."
"In hard times like these, every bit of revenue helps our beloved community of restaurants, bars and hotels survive another day," Minges said.
Cooper said in his proposal to the Council of State that "New Year’s Eve and the winter holidays are traditionally times when people frequent bars to drink in celebration."
"During the pandemic, public health will benefit if it is easier for people to drink and celebrate at home, reducing the number of people coming together in bars, restaurants, hotels, private clubs and distilleries."
According to the Distilled Spirits Council, more than 30 states plus the District of Columbia allow restaurants and/or bars to sell cocktails to go, bottled spirits to go, or both.
Iowa and Ohio have both made cocktails to go permanent, and other states, including Arizona, Missouri, Texas, Florida, Oklahoma and the District of Columbia, are considering doing the same.
336-727-7376
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.