You can still get $100 in gift cards for getting a COVID-19 vaccination after state extends offer through Sept. 13
You can still get $100 in gift cards for getting a COVID-19 vaccination after state extends offer through Sept. 13

Novant Health's Dr. David Priest gives a COVID-19 metrics update.

The offer of $100 in gift cards for people getting their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccination has been extended to Sept. 13 by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

The cards are available with vaccinations at the Forsyth County Department of Public Health at its 799 N. Highland Ave. headquarters and community vaccination events it will hold.

Vaccinations are available — while supplies last — at the health department Wednesday, Sept. 1, as well as Tuesday, Sept. 7 through Sept. 11 and on Monday, Sept. 13.

The gift cards remain available only to people 18 and older getting their first dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or the only dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Non-commercial drivers who take someone to receive their first dose also are eligible for a $25 gift card. Drivers will receive one cash card per trip.

Each individual's COVID vaccination history will be checked before the shot is administered or the cash card is given. 

Demand for the gift cards has slowed in recent weeks.

State and local public health officials have said the gift cards may have helped get some individuals off the fence to get their first dose.

However, they are hopeful that the FDA providing full authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for anyone ages 16 or older will play a bigger role in persuading the as-yet unvaccinated.

Appointments for vaccinations and walk-up vaccinations are available on weekdays at the department's offices at 799 N. Highland Ave.

Appointments are available at Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine or by calling 336-582-0800 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

