You can still get $100 in gift cards for getting a COVID-19 vaccination though Sept. 13

The offer of $100 in gift cards for people getting their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccination has been extended to Sept. 13 by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

DHHS has ended the program in terms of new supplies of the $25 gift cards, but has given providers with extra cards an additional two weeks to distribute cards at vaccination events, said Shontell Robinson, deputy county manager for Forsyth County.

The four-set of $25 cards is available with vaccinations offered by the county Department of Public Health at its 799 N. Highland Ave. headquarters, and at community vaccination events it holds through Sept. 13.

The department's vaccination events are Wednesday, as well as Tuesday through Sept. 11 and on Sept. 13.

DHHS spokeswoman Catie Armstrong said that "providers with leftover cards on-hand are able to distribute them over the next two weeks."

"DHHS will continue to implement new strategies to help people get vaccinated."

The gift cards remain available only to people 18 and older getting their first dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or the only dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

