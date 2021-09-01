You can still get $100 in gift cards for getting a COVID-19 vaccination though Sept. 13

The offer of $100 in gift cards for people getting their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccination has been extended to Sept. 13 by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
DHHS has ended the program in terms of new supplies of the $25 gift cards, but has given providers with extra cards an additional two weeks to distribute cards at vaccination events, said Shontell Robinson, deputy county manager for Forsyth County.
The four-set of $25 cards is available with vaccinations offered by the county Department of Public Health at its 799 N. Highland Ave. headquarters, and at community vaccination events it holds through Sept. 13.
The department's vaccination events are Wednesday, as well as Tuesday through Sept. 11 and on Sept. 13.
DHHS spokeswoman Catie Armstrong said that "providers with leftover cards on-hand are able to distribute them over the next two weeks."
"DHHS will continue to implement new strategies to help people get vaccinated."
The gift cards remain available only to people 18 and older getting their first dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or the only dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Non-commercial drivers who take someone to receive their first dose also are eligible for a $25 gift card. Drivers will receive one cash card per trip.
Each individual's COVID vaccination history will be checked before the shot is administered or the cash card is given.
Demand for the gift cards has slowed in recent weeks.
State and local public health officials have said the gift cards may have helped get some individuals off the fence to get their first dose.
However, they are hopeful that the FDA providing full authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for anyone ages 16 or older will play a bigger role in persuading the as-yet unvaccinated.
Appointments are available at Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine or by calling 336-582-0800 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
Since the pandemic began, Forsyth has had 43,059 cases and 457 deaths. There have been 2,312 new cases since Aug. 20.
As of noon Tuesday, Forsyth had 210,738 residents considered at least partially vaccinated, or 55% of all residents. That includes 192,963 residents — or 50% of all residents — considered fully vaccinated.
In Guilford and Mecklenburg counties, 52% of the total population is fully vaccinated. In Durham County, it’s 60%. In Wake County, 61% of the total population is vaccinated.
336-727-7376