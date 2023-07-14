Andy Ball dreams of winning a championship with his Special Olympics basketball team. When he’s not expressing his creativity on the court as a point guard, he’s at The Enrichment Center painting and designing clothing.

He’s one of 22 artists featured in “It Was All A Dream,” the 40th anniversary exhibit of The Enrichment Center. A partnership with The Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, the exhibit runs through Aug. 26 at Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts. The grand opening is today from 5 to 7 p.m.

Visitors can expect more than 60 pieces of abstract art, watercolors and pottery. The artists will receive half of the earnings from the art sold, with the other half going toward purchasing more art supplies for the center.

Started in 1983 by parents of children with physical and mental disabilities, The Enrichment Center offers a day program for adults that cultivates creativity while also teaching basic life skills and assisting with employment opportunities.

The exhibit features a painting by Ball that depicts him and his girlfriend, Colette Blair, sharing a dance with his silhouette in blue and her silhouette in orange.

“I’m really proud of myself (for) doing it,” Ball said. The Winston-Salem native started attending the center in 2014 after graduating high school.

The two dance to just about any music, he said, and the inspiration behind the painting came from a time when they were dancing to Stevie Wonder.

Blair said she thought the painting was “wonderful.” She also “loved” the flamenco-style dress Ball designed for her for when the couple goes to the Joy Prom in September.

Another one of Ball’s dresses, inspired by the Disney princess, Belle, will be on display in the exhibit. Ball got into dress designing with the help of his art teacher, Amanda Sermarini.

“He’s been designing a lot of stuff,” said Melissa Wilson, the center’s director of development. “It looks really awesome.”

For Sue DeHart, another artist featured in the exhibit, her dreams are to just make more pottery and glaze it — something she fell in love with at the center.

“I just love to work with my hands,” DeHart said. “Do different things on the wheel.”

DeHart, a Stokes County native, started attending the center in 2016 and serves on the committee planning 40 events over the next year to celebrate the center’s 40th anniversary events. It’s called “The Yellow Brick Road of Events,” paying tribute to Dorothy’s journey in “The Wizard of Oz” and highlighting her ruby slippers to symbolize independence, individuality and empowerment.

DeHart has two vases on display dedicated to her sister, an enthusiastic supporter of DeHart’s art.

“I’m very happy people are pleased with my work,” DeHart said.

Before she found pottery, DeHart said she was bored sitting at home. She started coming to the center and learning pottery skills from her teacher, Albert Seidel.

“He’s a cool guy,” DeHart said. “He’s serious and calm about it.

“He said, ‘Sue, you know how to do it. Do it.’”

