'You'd wonder where they slept.' A Bed and a Book helps give kids in need a little comfort.

Courthouse paperwork, sometimes accompanied by photos, got to Anneliese Wall more than anything.

She worked for years in the Forsyth County Hall of Justice, often helping families deal with the lingering effects of violence, so she would hear about the living conditions encountered by little kids.

“There’d be an empty room and somebody would say that children lived there,” she said. “A lot of times there was no bed. You’d wonder where they slept.”

More often than she’d care to count, children would be sleeping on towels or clothes piled up on a hard floor.

“Can you imagine?” Wall asked.

She didn’t have to imagine; a handful of 3-by-5 color prints told the story.

Eventually, Wall decided some of those stories needed a chance for a better ending. That’s when she dreamed up A Bed and A Book, a 501 (c)3 nonprofit that’s been giving kids bed frames, mattresses, fresh bedding and a stack of age-appropriate reading to feed their imaginations.

Find peace in a book

Shortly after 9 a.m. Friday, while most of the rest of us had one eye cast toward a long holiday weekend, Wall was unloading pillows from the back of her well-used hatchback and hauling them into a vacant downtown storefront that doubles as a warehouse.

“One day maybe we’ll have our own space like this,” Wall said. “Right now, we’re trying to save for a van or a truck.”

First things first, right?

But the day is coming when they’ll absolutely need more room — probably sooner than Wall or any of her biggest supporters ever thought possible.

The book end of the deal came about at the suggestion of Janet Shill, a friend who later became a board member.

“Janet asked if she could donate some books when I mentioned what we were trying to accomplish,” Wall said. “She said she remembered being a child and no matter how stressed out she was, how she could always find peace in a book. It made perfect sense.”

Since its modest beginning 2 1/2 years ago, A Bed and A Book has grown from a staff of one figuring out on the fly how to run a nonprofit to a machine with a small army of nearly 400 volunteers that’s expanded beyond Winston-Salem to Boone and North Wilkesboro, among other area towns.

An even bigger leap into other states (Alabama and West Virginia) is on the agenda. Explosive growth — one of those “good” problems — that demonstrates the depth of need.

“Some children have it rough living with violence around them,” Wall said. “I literally couldn’t sleep sometimes … nobody thinks about where kids sleep.”

She started by feeling out social-services agencies to see who, if anyone, helped provide bedding.

Finding no immediate answers, Wall turned to friends and acquaintances and started pitching an idea. A lawyer friend drew up the appropriate paperwork; another, who owned a truck, volunteered to help drive.

With little more than an idea and hope, they started scrounging donations.

The money went toward buying — at full retail prices — twin and bunk beds, mattresses, sheets, pillows, and blankets one set, one piece at a time. “I think Amazon started to wonder about all the deliveries,” Wall said.

Matching interests to owners

Word about a unique new nonprofit spread quickly.

Service agencies, community and parenting support groups began sending referrals to A Bed and A Book.

Sponsors and groups volunteering to assemble and deliver beds — the Wake Forest University men’s soccer team is a prominent recent example — started finding their way to the organization. Church groups chip in with homemade quilts.

“We try and find out a child’s interest — sports, movies, superheroes — and find bedding to match,” Wall said. “We try to individualize it so it feels like theirs.”

When beds are delivered, volunteers aim to give the day a party-like atmosphere. “We want it to feel like a celebration,” Wall said.

Toward that end, uniformed officers from the Winston-Salem Police Department and the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office have started to come along. It’s a great opportunity to remake relationships — from both sides — with kids who might learn to distrust people with badges.

So far, some 400 kids have found themselves sleeping in their own beds for the very first time. Infants, too, after community-support groups at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist and Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center began supplying pack-and-play portable sleep sets.

Not bad.

But the final word that it’s all working comes from an 11-year-old girl named Allison who translated a "thank-you" from her mother Eva Mejia Olmeda.

“She’s so happy. We all used to sleep on the floor,” Allison said. “For me, I like the books the best.”

