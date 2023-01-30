Young bull rider who died Saturday was a student at Walkertown Middle School

Denim Bradshaw, the 14-year-old who died Saturday after he was thrown by a bull at a rodeo in King, was a student at Walkertown Middle School, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools reported.

Donors had contributed more than $13,000 to a GoFundMe account by 4 p.m. Monday to help Denim's family with the funeral expenses. Organizers were hoping to raise $15,000.

Organizers of the fundraiser said Denim was making his first ride on a bull and was excited to take part in the rodeo.

"Denim adventured into the world of bull riding and fell in love," the organizer wrote. "The boots, the cowboy hats and those big belt buckles — he loved it all. He got to ride his first bull on Jan. 28, and his excitement was palatable. None of us could believe that this first ride would cause his death, and we are beyond devastated. Our sweet 14-year-old boy lost his life during what was the most exciting moment of his short life, and now we are lost without him."

Brent Campbell, the chief communications officer for the public schools here, said educators are "deeply saddened to learn about the death of a student."

"Our thoughts go out to the family, our students, and staff members," Campbell said Monday. "The district does have counselors and the WS/FCS crisis team at the school today to support students and staff as needed. WS/FCS will always support our families and students with whatever resources are needed in times of crisis."

The rodeo was being held at American Legion Post 290 on South Main Street in King, as has occurred at that location for many years, according to Brandon Gentry, the emergency management director in Stokes County.

Gentry said the EMS got a report of a cardiac arrest at the rodeo on Saturday about 8:24 p.m. On arrival, medical responders found King firefighters hired to stand by at the rodeo already administering first aid to Denim, who lay unconscious after he was tossed.

A big crowd had assembled to watch the rodeo and action stopped while Denim was being helped, Gentry said. Denim was put in an ambulance and taken for treatment to Atrium Wake Forest Baptist, where he died.

The rodeo was being conducted by Rafter K Rodeo Co. LLC based in Union Grove.

Participants in the rodeo must sign a waiver in which they acknowledge that serious injury and death are possible by taking part in a rodeo.

As well, for people under the age of 18 to participate, a parent must sign and have notarized a form that acknowledges agreement with the minor's participation.

Denim wanted to eventually become a police officer with his dog Aphora, the organizer of the GoFundMe page wrote. "We are trying to take comfort in knowing that he passed away doing something he loved, surrounded by friends and family."

A video clip posted by Shannon Bowman, Denim's mother, shows Denim posing with friends at the rodeo, walking toward the ring, and smiling and shaking hands with others. Denim then appears to gesture that it's time to go, and dashes off screen.