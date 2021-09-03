Young child fatally shot in Winston-Salem

A young child died Friday night after being shot once in the chest, Winston-Salem Police said.
The shooting occurred in the 100 block of Martindale Road, but police responded first to a location near the junction of Interstate 74 and Interstate 40 after someone had attempted to take the shooting victim to the hospital in a private car.
Police cruisers surrounded two cars that had stopped at the point where I-74 lanes diverge toward eastbound and westbound I-40. An officer at the scene, Sgt. D. Battjes, said that although the shooting occurred on Martindale Road, the investigation was also continuing at the road junction.
There was no information about the circumstances of the shooting.
Wes Young
