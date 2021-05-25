Young people have fallen behind on vaccinations during the pandemic, experts say. Can the COVID-19 vaccine help change that?

The pending availability of a second COVID-19 vaccine for 12- to 17-year-olds has local infectious diseases experts hopeful it will spur young people to catch up on all vaccinations.
Moderna said Tuesday that the first dose of its vaccine was 93% effective in that age range following a study on more than 3,700 young people. The drug maker said it saw no COVID-19 diagnoses in study participants who got two doses.
The company plans to submit its data in early June to the Food and Drug Administration for the same emergency-use authorization given to the Pfizer vaccine.
"Our vaccination sites continue to see higher volumes of younger individuals ages 12 to 15 since the Pfizer vaccine was authorized for emergency use," Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant Health said Tuesday.
Priest said statewide there have been more than 100,000 doses provided already for 12- to 17-year-olds.
Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said Tuesday that about 20% of county residents ages 12 to 17 have received at least one dose, as well as 8% who are considered as fully vaccinated.
"From our standpoint, the more vaccine we have available, the better," Priest said.
"We need to get kids back into the doctor's office because they have missed out on other vaccines due to the pandemic and other routine care.
"The more we can embed COVID vaccination within regular care, the more we can get more people caught up, whether it's adults or children with their immunizations and well care," Priest said.
Swift said he supports making the COVID-19 vaccine part of the youth immunization routine "as it is needed" in future years.
Meeting individuals
Dr. Jerome Williams Jr., Novant's senior vice president for consumer engagement, said the system is considering coupling flu and COVID vaccination efforts "as part of meeting individuals where they are in the community."
Priest said some pharmaceutical companies are considering combining vaccines, such as COVID-19 with pneumonia, into one product.
"You can see the shift in thinking," Priest said.
"Let's just get this into the normal vaccine schedule so people can accomplish two things in one visit."
Wake Forest Baptist Health separately expressed its concerns Tuesday, particularly about young people and the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine.
“Due to the pandemic, fewer people took their children to their annual wellness visits, which also means many important immunizations were put on the back burner,” said Dr. Callie Brown, assistant professor of pediatrics at Brenner Children’s Hospital.
“Research has shown us that at the start of the pandemic, the HPV vaccination rates among adolescents fell around 70%. It’s critical for our youth to get this important vaccination.”
HPV is a common virus that can lead to six types of cancers later in life for men and women.
According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, HPV infections are so common that nearly all men and women will get HPV at some point in their lives. Nearly 80 million Americans are currently infected with HPV, and about 14 million Americans, including teens, become infected each year.
For the HPV vaccine — known as Gardasil — to be most effective, the two-dose series should be given before children are ever exposed to the virus.
CDC guidelines recommend adolescents receive the vaccine at age 11 or 12. Children who get the first dose on or after their 15th birthday need three doses.
Brown said Wake Forest Baptist’s Comprehensive Cancer Center is part of an HPV vaccination awareness campaign with other National Cancer Institute-designated cancer centers and other health care organizations across the country.
More accessible
Priest said he is hopeful that having more vaccine options will make getting vaccinated more accessible, "reaching out to people where they are in the course of their day, their everyday life."
"That's where we're going to get more people vaccinated rather than relying on those who are actively seeking it out," he said.
Swift said the health department "is now in the marketing phase" of community vaccination efforts. For example, someone could get 10 free ax throws with a first vaccination dose at last week's clinic. Six took the deal offered through the Backyard Axe Throwing League.
Both Priest and Williams said the unusually low number of influenza cases during the 2020-21 season may be a signal that masking should become a seasonal pattern.
"We had a historically low influenza season because of social distancing and masking, and that's the cause for many viral respiratory illnesses," Priest said.
"What I hope will happen is that it will spark a movement in society to say, 'Hey, if I'm not feeling well, I'm going to mask' no matter when it is in the respiratory season. That masking will be a little more socially acceptable ... because we recognized how well masking worked."
Priest said that while people who are fully vaccinated should be able to participate in most Memorial Day weekend activities, those who are not vaccinated should be cautious about their surroundings, particularly in large indoor gatherings.
"Know yourself. Be aware of your own potential risk factors and be smart," Priest said.
"Being in bigger room, outside, with good ventilation, good air flow are very safe places to be, and hopefully people will think about that during the holiday."
