Young people have fallen behind on vaccinations during the pandemic, experts say. Can the COVID-19 vaccine help change that?

"That's where we're going to get more people vaccinated rather than relying on those who are actively seeking it out," he said.

Swift said the health department "is now in the marketing phase" of community vaccination efforts. For example, someone could get 10 free ax throws with a first vaccination dose at last week's clinic. Six took the deal offered through the Backyard Axe Throwing League.

Both Priest and Williams said the unusually low number of influenza cases during the 2020-21 season may be a signal that masking should become a seasonal pattern.

"We had a historically low influenza season because of social distancing and masking, and that's the cause for many viral respiratory illnesses," Priest said.

"What I hope will happen is that it will spark a movement in society to say, 'Hey, if I'm not feeling well, I'm going to mask' no matter when it is in the respiratory season. That masking will be a little more socially acceptable ... because we recognized how well masking worked."

Priest said that while people who are fully vaccinated should be able to participate in most Memorial Day weekend activities, those who are not vaccinated should be cautious about their surroundings, particularly in large indoor gatherings.