Young visitors barred at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist

Baptist could not be immediately reached for comment on whether the surge in key COVID-19 metrics for children and youths played a role in the tightened restrictions.

Local infectious diseases experts have said recently that those ages 17 and younger represent between 25% and 30% of all new delta variant cases, while the statewide percentage is closer to 33%.

Novant Health Inc. and Cone Health said Tuesday they have not updated their visitor restrictions to reinstate similar no-children visitor policies.

Cone paused on July 15, 2020, allowing those under age 18 from visiting its hospitals.

The three systems had relaxed some COVID-19 visitor restrictions on March 15, including allowing for two visitors per patient.

However, the community spread of the delta variant led each system to tighten their visitor restrictions during August.

At the Novant, Baptist and Cone hospitals, one healthy adult family member or support person may stay overnight at the patient’s bedside.

The family member or support person may switch during the same day; however, visitors should switch in locations away from patient-care areas.