Young visitors barred at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist said Tuesday it is not allowing visitors under age 18 — effective immediately — as part of its latest response to the community surge of the COVID-19 delta variant.
The restrictions on those ages 17 and younger apply to inpatient, outpatient, maternity, emergency department and surgical services areas.
It affects the main Atrium Wake Forest Baptist campus in Winston-Salem, as well as community hospitals in Bermuda Run, High Point, Lexington and Wilkesboro.
However, the policy was not updated at Atrium's facilities in the Charlotte area.
"Parents or guardians are asked to only bring children as visitors to outpatient visits if childcare is not available," the system said in a brief statement.
All visitors remain required to pass a health screening and properly wear a mask that covers the nose, mouth and chin at all times.
No visitors are permitted for adult patients who are COVID-19 positive, and for those suspected of having COVID-19. There is an exception for individuals in end-of-life situations.
Families with special situations should contact their care team. Full visitation guidelines can be found at www.wakehealth.edu/Coronavirus/Visitor-Restrictions.
Baptist could not be immediately reached for comment on whether the surge in key COVID-19 metrics for children and youths played a role in the tightened restrictions.
Local infectious diseases experts have said recently that those ages 17 and younger represent between 25% and 30% of all new delta variant cases, while the statewide percentage is closer to 33%.
Novant Health Inc. and Cone Health said Tuesday they have not updated their visitor restrictions to reinstate similar no-children visitor policies.
Cone paused on July 15, 2020, allowing those under age 18 from visiting its hospitals.
The three systems had relaxed some COVID-19 visitor restrictions on March 15, including allowing for two visitors per patient.
However, the community spread of the delta variant led each system to tighten their visitor restrictions during August.
At the Novant, Baptist and Cone hospitals, one healthy adult family member or support person may stay overnight at the patient’s bedside.
The family member or support person may switch during the same day; however, visitors should switch in locations away from patient-care areas.
Patients can be visited by a local clergy or religious official at the request of the patient or family.
The clergy must wear appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) and leave the building immediately after the visit.
