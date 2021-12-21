Your gas bill could drop. PNG eyes winter rate reduction.

Some relief could be on the way for Piedmont Natural Gas customers who suffered sticker shock when they opened their bills earlier this month.
The company, citing a reduction in the market cost of gas, said Tuesday it has filed requests with the utilities commissions in North Carolina and South Carolina to cut customer billing rates beginning Jan. 1. Monthly bills for the average customer in both states would decrease by about $5 through March, the company reported.
"With so many factors impacting the global market price of natural gas, it's difficult to predict what rates will be in the coming months," said Sasha Weintraub, Piedmont Natural Gas senior vice president. "We are glad to see a downward trend in the cost of natural gas to lessen the impact on customers this winter."
PNG said it requests occasional rate adjustments, called benchmark rate changes, to keep pace with fluctuations in the market price of natural gas it purchases for customers.
PNG customers in North Carolina received their first bills reflecting a Nov. 1 rate increase earlier this month. The company tied that increase and one Oct. 1 to “dramatic surges in the global market cost of natural gas.”
By law, PNG is forbidden from marking up the cost of natural gas and must pass through the actual cost to customers on a dollar-for-dollar basis.
"We do all we can to ease price impacts on customers," Weintraub said. "We are continuing to proactively notify customers about available assistance and sharing ways customers can help manage their bills throughout the winter."
Under the Nov. 1 rate increase, PNG said the average customer would pay about $11.24 more per month based just on the change in price. Predictably cooler weather in November compared to October also led to a month-over-month increase in usage, which also drove bills higher for many customers.
The average temperature in the Piedmont Triad last month of 47.2 was 2.5 degrees below normal for November, according to the National Weather Service. December has been another story. Through Monday, this month's average temperature was close to 50. That’s well above the normal of 43.4 degrees for the month.
January, with a historical normal temperature just below 40, is typically colder than December, followed by a warmer February (43 degrees).
John Deem covers climate change and the environment in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina. His work is funded by a grant from the 1Earth Fund and the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation.
