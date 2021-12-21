Your gas bill could drop. PNG eyes winter rate reduction.

Some relief could be on the way for Piedmont Natural Gas customers who suffered sticker shock when they opened their bills earlier this month.

The company, citing a reduction in the market cost of gas, said Tuesday it has filed requests with the utilities commissions in North Carolina and South Carolina to cut customer billing rates beginning Jan. 1. Monthly bills for the average customer in both states would decrease by about $5 through March, the company reported.

"With so many factors impacting the global market price of natural gas, it's difficult to predict what rates will be in the coming months," said Sasha Weintraub, Piedmont Natural Gas senior vice president. "We are glad to see a downward trend in the cost of natural gas to lessen the impact on customers this winter."

PNG said it requests occasional rate adjustments, called benchmark rate changes, to keep pace with fluctuations in the market price of natural gas it purchases for customers.

PNG customers in North Carolina received their first bills reflecting a Nov. 1 rate increase earlier this month. The company tied that increase and one Oct. 1 to “dramatic surges in the global market cost of natural gas.”