Yvette Boulware, activist with Triad Abolition Project, is released after 31 hours in jail

Yvette Boulware, an activist with the Triad Abolition Project, was released Wednesday night from the Forsyth County jail, more than a day after she was charged with assaulting a bailiff with an ink pen in the Forsyth County Hall of Justice.

Boulware, 62, said she spent 31 hours in the jail. She hugged members of Triad Abolition Project who waited for her to be released from the jail.

The Forsyth County Community Bail Fund provided the money for Boulware's bond, said Brittany Battle, a co-founder of the Triad Abolition Project. Boulware was being held in the jail with her bond set at $5,000.

Boulware said she was held in shackles during her confinement.

"I prayed with all of my heart that none of you or those who you love will have to go through this process," Boulware said.

Boulware, a court watcher, was attending a court hearing Tuesday for two members of her organization who were charged with impeding traffic in connection with a protest in downtown Winston-Salem in the summer of 2020.

Before the hearing started in courtroom 1C, a bailiff asked Boulware to remove her sunglasses from the top of her head. Boulware then asked the bailiff which statute she was violating.

After the judge dismissed the charges against the two other members of the Triad Abolition Project, Boulware attempted to leave the courtroom. A bailiff approached Boulware and ordered her to appear in front of Judge Lawrence Fine of Forsyth District Court.

When Boulware resisted, the bailiff put her on the floor and five other bailiffs assisted in arresting her.

Boulware is charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon on a government officer and misdemeanor resisting a public officer, according to an arrest warrant. Fine ruled that Boulware was in contempt of court.

Boulware is accused of assaulting Terry Whitaker, a bailiff with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office by striking him on the side of the head while Whitaker was arresting Boulware, the warrant said. Whitaker suffered a minor injury, a spokeswoman for the sheriff's office said.

Boulware told her supporters Wednesday night that she had a pen that she had used to take notes. During her struggle with the bailiffs, she used the pen to avoid having her arm broken, Boulware said.

