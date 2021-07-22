 Skip to main content
Z Smith Foundation names new assistant director in former Guilford County Schools official
The Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation announced Thursday that Nora Carr is joining the nonprofit group as an assistant director on Aug. 9.

Carr's duties will include overseeing the implementation of All For NC: ZSR’s Framework for Grantmaking and Learning.

This includes helping foundation trustees: identify programmatic priorities; play leadership roles within the state of North Carolina and within the broader field of philanthropy; actively listen to and learning from people and communities across the state; and coordinate the programmatic and grantmaking operations of the foundation.

Carr brings to the foundation a combination of public, private and nonprofit-sector experience.

She most recently served as chief of staff of Guilford County Schools since 2008, where her responsibilities included leading the district’s strategic plan development and implementation, serving on the executive team, and leading internal and external communications.

