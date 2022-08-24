Z Smith Reynolds executive director to retire. Mo Green has led the organization since 2016.

Maurice "Mo" Green will retire March 31 as executive director of the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation, the organization said Wednesday.

Green, 55, has served as the top official of the Winston-Salem foundation since March 2016.

Green said his retirement is planned to allow the foundation's board of trustees to conduct a search for his replacement.

"It has been an incredible joy, honor, privilege and blessing to serve the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation, its grantees and the State of North Carolina," Green said in a statement.

"I am confident that the foundation, with its passionate trustees and wonderful staff, will continue to help create a better North Carolina for all of its residents during the next several months and long after I retire."

Green said he doesn't have any specific retirement plans "to share at this time."

"Rather, I am focused on working on foundation-related activities until March 31, as there is much for the foundation to do before I retire that can help improve the life of all North Carolinians."

A key element of Green's early time at the foundation was traveling throughout the state, conducting listening tours known as "Mo Wants to Know."

Green invited local officials “to come along with me on a journey” that will help guide the foundation’s path and focus for serving a transitioning North Carolina.

Green said in May 2016 that achieving that mission will not be easy, stressing that “while there are many successes, many challenges still remain in communities across the state.”

“These challenges are oftentimes compounded when you overlay demographic, economic, social and technological shifts.

“In order for the foundation to understand the ways in which our communities are affected by these changes, we need to get out across the state and hear directly from individuals about what they are seeing and experiencing.”

The messages gleamed from the listening tour served as the catalyst for launching All for NC in 2018 that serves as the foundation's framework for grantmaking and learning.

The initiative is focused on four areas: advancing public education; fostering a healthy and sustainable environment; promoting social and economic justice; and strengthening democracy.

In addition to those focus areas, the foundation committed “to use a racial equity lens to underpin” all of its Winston-Salem and Forsyth County efforts, as well as continue to commit to being a learning organization.

In recent years, the foundation spun off two other projects known as the community-based strategy and the exploratory, visionary ideas strategy.

Some of the fruits from those strategies include: the Community Progress Fund; the Collaborative Problem Solving Approach in five communities; the All For NC Fellowship, and the Inclusive Public Art initiative.

Noah Reynolds, the foundation's president, praised Green for guiding the foundation through the COVID-19 pandemic and "working with the trustees to reposition the foundation for the future."