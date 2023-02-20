The Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation has named Joy Vermillion Heinsohn as its next executive director.

Vermillion Heinsohn, of Winston-Salem, takes over on March 20, succeeding Maurice "Mo" Green, the foundation said Monday.

Green, 55, announced in August his plans to retire on March 31 after seven years. The foundation conducted a national search for his replacement.

Vermillion Heinsohn currently serves as philanthropy liaison for the N.C. Office of Strategic Partnerships.

Prior to her work in state government, she spent 22 years in various management and executive roles with Z. Smith Reynolds, including twice as interim executive director.

"The people of North Carolina are full of brilliant ideas for how to make their communities and our state thrive,” Vermillion Heinsohn said in the news release.

"Part of philanthropy’s job is to thoughtfully and respectfully find ways to support those ideas.

"We have a responsibility to listen deeply, to bear witness to the stories of those we serve, to reflect on how we can be a better partner, and to use our human and financial resources in courageous ways that are aligned with the wisdom of North Carolina’s people.

Virgil Smith, the foundation's president and chairman of the search committee, said the board chose Vermillion Heinsohn for "her commitment to ZSR’s Core Values, her intellectual curiosity and knowledge of pressing issues facing North Carolina, her passion for people, and her extensive networks across the state make her the right person to lead the foundation during this period of opportunity.”

The board also cited Vermillion Heinsohn's public service experience in both philanthropy and government, "and her alignment with the foundation’s values."

As the foundation's assistant director, she played a lead role in its most recent strategic assessment and planning process that culminated in the All for NC Framework for Grantmaking and Learning initiative.

She has helped review nearly 10,000 grant applications that culminated in more than $350 million in grant funding.

"My career at ZSR and OSP has focused heavily on building partnerships, recognizing that the challenges our state faces require multiple stakeholders to work together," Vermillion Heinsohn said.

"I am delighted to return to ZSR to build partnerships that help meet the foundation’s mission of improving the quality of life for all North Carolinians.”

Vermillion Heinsohn was North Carolina’s first philanthropy liaison, a position co-created and co-funded by state government and philanthropy.

Among her duties were: brokering cross-sector partnerships on critical matters facing North Carolinians, including digital inclusion and equity; childcare and workforce development; and deployment of American Rescue Plan Act funds.

She also co-created and facilitated a team across state agencies dedicated to improving and enhancing state government grantmaking.

Vermillion Heinsohn has a bachelor's degree in politics from Wake Forest University and a master’s degree in Public Administration from the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University. She and her husband have two children.

Green said that "it has been an incredible joy, honor, privilege and blessing to serve the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation, its grantees and the State of North Carolina."

“I am confident that the foundation, with its passionate trustees and wonderful staff, will continue to help create a better North Carolina for all of its residents long after I retire.”

A key element of Green’s early time at the foundation was traveling throughout the state, conducting listening tours known as “Mo Wants to Know.”

Green invited local officials “to come along with me on a journey” that will help guide the foundation’s path and focus for serving a transitioning North Carolina.

In recent years, the foundation spun off two other projects known as the community-based strategy and the exploratory, visionary ideas strategy.

Some of the fruits from those strategies include: the Community Progress Fund; the Collaborative Problem Solving Approach in five communities; the All For NC Fellowship, and the Inclusive Public Art initiative.

Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines said that Green “has been a visionary leader of the foundation.”

“I was so impressed with the way he took the time to understand the issues across the state that the foundation could potentially impact. He and the foundation were very supportive of our poverty reduction plan.”