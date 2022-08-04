Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation names program officers on social and economic justice

The Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation announced two new program officers on Thursday.

Alexandria Jones and Eniris Riddick will oversee the social and economic justice priority area, the foundation said in a news release. They will join the staff later this month.

These hires support their “All for NC Framework for Grantmaking and Learning” mission, the foundation said.

“Together, Alex and Eniris will work to develop effective strategies for the Foundation to facilitate positive systemic change, analyze grant applications, support applicants and grantee partners, help develop organizational capacity and evaluate the effectiveness of the Foundation’s strategies,” they said.

According to the foundation, Jones previously worked as associate director of digital philanthropy at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and has consulted or worked with a myriad of organizations, including Organize 2020, Racial and Social Justice Caucus of the North Carolina Association of Educations and the United Methodist Church. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Southern Illinois University, the foundation said.

Riddick previously worked as executive director of FaithAction International House and has also worked with a variety of organizations, including Catholic Charities and Family Services, Inc, said the foundation. She holds a bachelor’s degree and a Master of Public Administration degree, both from the University of Puerto Rico.