Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation provides grants to six NC pro-reproductive health groups

The Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation said Thursday it has responded to the U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade abortion protections by awarding a total of $180,000 to six organizations in North Carolina.

The foundation said the organizations "support advocacy, organizing, awareness, coordination and legal and practical support related to reproductive health, rights and justice, and family well-being."

A $30,000 grant has been awarded to Carolina Abortion Fund, El Pueblo Inc., Equality NC Foundation, MomsRising Education Fund, NARAL ProChoice NC Foundation and SisterSong.

“Given the Foundation’s decades-long history of supporting organizations that focus on reproductive health, rights and justice, these rapid-response grants are a recognition of how critical it is to continue pushing back on efforts to strip North Carolinians of their rights to choose what is best for them and their families, and to live healthy, thriving lives,” Maurice “Mo” Green, the foundation's executive director, said in a statement.

The foundation prioritized the grants toward smaller organizations with more limited fundraising capacity and access to resources.

The foundation also said it focused on some of the organizations "that elevate the voices of those disproportionately impacted by lack of access to reproductive health care.

Abortion is still legal in North Carolina, and clinics are open and providing care to patients.

However, in August, a federal judge ruled that North Carolina’s general ban on abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy can be enforced.

"Further legislative proposals are expected," the foundation said.

"In the meantime, states around North Carolina have seen six-week bans go into effect and North Carolina is experiencing a surge of patients traveling to the state to seek care."

In May, the Meredith Poll found — not surprisingly — a significant partisan divide among North Carolinians on abortion rights.

The poll found that 52.6% of participants want North Carolina to pass a state law keeping the current provisions of Roe or expanding abortion access further.

Just under 40% of respondents want a law that severely restricts access to abortion or makes it illegal in all circumstances.

David McLennan, the poll’s director, said abortion rights “is one of the most partisan findings in the survey.”

More than 75% of Democrats want to keep Roe’s provisions or expand abortion access, while almost 70% of Republicans want to restrict access to abortion or make it illegal.

Digging a little deeper, more than 67% of the youngest respondents (18-24 years of age) want to keep Roe’s provisions or expand access to abortions, with older voters being more evenly split between maintaining access to abortion vs. restricting or eliminating access.

“The decision by the conservative Supreme Court to overturn Roe will eventually lead to a very divisive fight over abortion law in North Carolina,” McLennan said.

During the 2021 session, a group of hard-right Republican legislators introduced House Bill 31, which would ban abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected except for a medical emergency. The bill was not heard in committee.

The same legislators introduced House Bill 28 during the 2019 session that would prevent abortions after 13 weeks. It also was not heard in committee.

“Currently, the Republicans cannot overturn a veto from Gov. Cooper,” McLennan said.

“But, if they pick up a few more seats and get a veto-proof majority, we may see North Carolina go the way of Texas or other states and immediately try to restrict abortion rights even if most of the state’s citizens favor protecting abortion rights.”