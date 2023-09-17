As rooms go, a sleeping porch off the second floor of Reynolda House is fairly unremarkable.

Its walls are painted a standard neutral tan; the floor covering an ordinary short-pile green carpet. Banks of windows allow soft morning light to flood in.

The sleeping porch—and five others like it—were built next to bedrooms at the Reynolds family estate in the early 20th Century.

Katharine Reynolds, the wife of tobacco baron R.J. Reynolds, insisted they be included at the magnificent country house. Physicians of the time believed fresh air cured all, and the well-off, which the Reynolds family most certainly was, made sure that porches protected only by awnings were part of the design.

Though unremarkable in design, this particular porch off the East Bedroom, gained national notoriety in 1932 when Reynolds heir Zachary Smith Reynolds suffered a fatal gunshot wound there.

And until recently, the violent demise of Smith Reynolds was rarely spoken of in public by anyone—or anything—associated with the family that put Winston-Salem on the map.

Power, money and fame

Though shaded by conjecture, innuendo and influence, the forensic facts surrounding the night of July 5, 1932 are pretty straightforward.

Z. Smith Reynolds, who went by Smith, was shot in the head following a lavish party. His second wife, a nationally known Broadway star Libby Holman who toured the country singing torch songs and his childhood friend and personal secretary Albert “Ab” Walker, drove him to a local hospital.

He died the next morning.

Smith’s wound was initially determined to be self-inflicted and made national news. The New York Times ran a story under the headline “R.J. Reynolds Heir Commits Suicide … Relatives Are Mystified.”

But Forsyth County Sheriff Transou Scott wasn’t so sure.

A subsequent investigation known a coroner’s inquest determined that Smith died “at the hands of a person or persons unknown.” A grand jury indicted Holman and Walker in August for first-degree murder.

Before the case could go to trial, the Reynolds family pressed prosecutors to drop all charges. Complicating matters, Holman, Smith Reynolds’ wife of seven months, was pregnant.

Of course, she denied killing her husband.

“I didn’t shoot Smith,” she told the Journal in an interview in September 1932. “God in heaven knows that. The Reynolds family know it in their hearts. I loved Smith as I never loved anyone before or ever will again. The fullest and richest hours of my life were spent with that dear boy.”

And that’s the point where speculation and salacious speculation took off.

Fueled by testimony given by Holman during the inquest, rumors about an affair between Holman and Walker ran wild.

A nurse testified that she had seen Holman and Walker canoodling in a room at Baptist Hospital.

Holman was asked about rumors that the couple had fought the week before his death because Smith Reynolds had recently learned she was Jewish—a charge she denied.

And locals took affront when a lawyer, a friend of Holman’s family, suggested that the family not hire lawyers from New York because doing so might be “offensive to a small town jury.”

The allure of the Reynolds family name, power and money was intoxicating. At the time of his death, Smith had been living large on an annual allowance of more than $800,000 in today’s dollars and stood to inherit $20 million on his 28th birthday—the equivalent of $440 million in 2023.

The death of Smith Reynolds spawned numerous magazine articles, books and blockbuster Hollywood films.

Was he murdered? Or did he commit suicide?

Either way, the case technically remains unsolved.

For years, family representatives—relatives and various charitable foundations—offered little by way of public comment.

That changed in a big way this month when. for the first time, the Reynolda House Museum of Art consented to an exhibit called “Smith & Libby. Two Rings, Seven Months, One Bullet.”

It’s based on family interviews, collections, photographs, letters and personal belongings rarely seen and is scheduled to run through Dec. 31

The exhibit is not just focused on Reynolds’ death.

It shows in convincing detail how a tragedy in a family that made generational wealth in tobacco helped usher in a new economic era bringing Wake Forest College to town.

And it tells something of Holman’s life after Reynolds’ death. Few know, for example, that she had Coretta Scott King move in with her following the assassination of her husband Martin Luther King Jr.

“We didn’t know if the community was ready for the museum to give its account,” said Phil Archer, the museum’s curator and assistant director. “The rest of the world had a crack at it, so why not the museum?”

Still unsolved

Perhaps no one outside the Reynolds family is as well versed in the details of Smith Reynolds’ life and death as Archer.

He’s been at Reynolda House for 25 years, and spent 18 months curating the exhibit. He pored over letters, photographs and hand-written records kept by local authorities including Sheriff Transou.

“People still know that something terrible happened here and it bothered me that visitors would come away confused,” Archer said at a recent preview of the exhibition. “It’s totally human nature to be intrigued by tragedy and also by mystery.”

The seeds for an official accounting were sown in 2021, the 90th anniversary of Smith and Holman’s wedding—a source of mystery itself as they were married in secret in a courthouse in Michigan.

Holman was a 27-year-old Broadway star pursued by the smitten Reynolds. He had been married to Anne Cannon, herself an heiress to a textile fortune, but six days after his divorce in 1931, he and Holman were married.

The most salacious parts of the story revolved naturally enough around the newlyweds’ sex life.

“Libby was bisexual,” Archer said. “She had had a number of lovers and Smith encouraged her to take other lovers as he’d had some trouble (with impotence.)”

Just as quickly as spelling that out, Archer discounted the notion that Holman and Walker were involved.

“There was a question of whether she kissed him at the party that night and whether there was some jealousy,” he said. “Alcohol was involved. But Libby was pregnant. The timing wouldn’t have worked out.”

The larger question, which seems obvious today when modern forensic science is brought to bear, is whether Smith was murdered. The angle of the bullet suggests not.

But suicide remained in play as Holman had said under oath at the inquest that Reynolds, who was known to carry a gun, threatened her with murder-suicide. She said that she had seen him put the gun to his own head and revealed a suicide note he’s written while a student at a boarding school.

“There’s no suspicion that it was a planned murder for inheritance money,” Archer said. “But a struggle? That seems possible.”

Whatever the cause, Smith Reynolds’ death did change the course of local history. His share of inheritance went to his siblings, who in turn created the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation.

Some of that money eventually went to help bring Wake Forest to town. And as locals (and alumni) are well aware, the college eventually grew into a major part of the local economy.

But what’s not as well known is the notion of a name change from Wake Forest College to Smith Reynolds University, similar to what took place after Washington Duke gave $85,000 (and 60 acres of land) in 1890 to move Trinity College from Randolph County to Durham.

A typewritten letter signed by W.N. Reynolds included in the exhibit suggests the foundation (and the family) backed off a suggestion to rename the school before college officials agreed to the move in 1946.

“The only thing about the whole matter I regret is the wording in the original proposal “or perhaps Smith Reynolds University. … It seems to me that the name Wake Forest College could be brought along and become a part of the University as did ‘Trinity College’ of Duke University,” he wrote.

As to any question of murder vs. suicide, Archer has his opinion. But he’s not saying.

Not for public consumption anyhow.