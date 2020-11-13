Zenger officially wins N.C. House seat

Jeff Zenger has started thinking about which committees he might serve on in the N.C. House, and Dan Besse is planning to stay active on issues such as health, education and the environment, as Friday's election canvass put the 2020 election into the books.
"It is exciting and humbling to feel like these people believed in me and worked for me," Zenger said, calling his campaign a team effort that drew in his family as well as supporters. "I want to find a place where my gifts will work the best down there."
"Down there," of course, is the N.C. General Assembly, where Zenger will represent N.C. House District 74. The district stretches from western Winston-Salem to the Yadkin River.
Besse's decision to run for state House meant giving up the seat he has held on the Winston-Salem City Council since 2001. He still has a few more weeks to serve on his term as the Southwest Ward council member, then plans to take a short break and spend time with his wife, Daisy, before he figures out his next moves.
"Honestly, I have been campaigning for three years straight," Besse said. "All of us need a little breathing space. After that, I will confer with family and supporters and think about what are the best options for continuing to advocate for a healthy environment, health care and public education."
District 74 was one of the more closely-watched state house races in North Carolina, where Democrats had hopes — now dashed — of flipping either the state House or Senate or both.
Instead, Republicans rallied to the polls and kept the General Assembly in GOP hands, with a pickup of a few seats in the House and the loss of a seat in the Senate.
The Forsyth County Board of Elections gathered with elections staffers at 11 a.m. to carry out the canvass, which took several hours to finish.
When the dust had settled, not much had changed from the numbers that were reported on the night of the Nov. 3 election, and still less from numbers reported on Thursday night, when the elections board carried out its pre-canvass counting of absentees.
The board also spent a lot of time on Thursday ruling on provisional ballots — ballots cast by a voter when there's a question about whether they are eligible to vote. In the end, about 800 of some 1,500 absentee ballots were ruled countable.
That the addition of some 2,200 ballots to the total, in the form of absentees and provisionals, didn't change any results is not surprising given that the 2020 turnout was 202,141, or 74.3% of the county's 271,904 registered voters.
For instance, in N.C. House District 74, Zenger held a lead of 1,245 on Election Day. The final total from the canvass on Friday showed Zenger with a lead of 1,293.
For all the heat of two hard-fought statehouse contests in Forsyth County — Senate 31 was the other one — the party balance pretty much stayed the same:
Democrats held on to Senate District 32 and House districts 71 and 72. Republicans held Senate 31 and House districts 74 and 75. House 73, which includes Yadkin County as well as part of Forsyth, also stayed in GOP hands.
The GOP held its three District B seats on the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners, although Democrats were able to cut their winning margins by about half.
But the GOP couldn't win any contest involving the whole county in 2020, even voting against two GOP candidates for council of state offices who live in Forsyth County.
For President, Democrat Joe Biden won 56% of the county's vote, and Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper did even better at 59%. Democrat Cal Cunningham won 53.8% of the vote over incumbent GOP Sen. Thom Tillis in Forsyth.
And so it went, all down the ballot, as most voters appeared to stick with party labels in an age of polarized politics.
That division was sharp in the race for N.C. House District 74, too.
During the campaign, Besse, who opposes "defunding" police, blasted Zenger for labeling him as a defunder and cited his own endorsements from police and fire groups in his campaign — and thanked those groups as well as teachers for their support in his Friday concession.
But Besse made no direct reference to the controversy in his concession.
"I didn't want to focus on continuing disputes," Besse said. "Mr. Zenger deserves his moment in the sunshine of winning a hard-fought campaign."
Zenger said he was the object of mailers he found objectionable as well.
"I was accused of all kinds of stuff," Zenger said, adding that his family members made light of it all.
"They'd say, 'Let's go out to the mailbox and see what dad did today,'" Zenger said. He added that campaigning is "a team sport."
"There are so many people that had to be involved, and I am thankful to every single one of them."
Zenger said that when he gets to Raleigh he thinks he might be a good fit for committees that deal with business regulations or local government.
"I recognize that I'm going to be the newbie," Zenger said. "I'm not going to walk into a body of 120 people and say, 'Listen up, y'all, I've got the plan.'"
Besse seems to be turning the page on his council career. Kevin Mundy, who won the Southwest Ward seat in the Nov. 3 election, takes office in December.
"I think that I have had the privilege of serving as a council member for an unusually long period of time," Besse said. "I am very thankful to all the folks who put their trust in me. I think it was time for me to move on, and I am confident that Kevin Mundy will do a great job. There are other opportunities for public service."
