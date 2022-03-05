Ziggy’s to reopen in large outdoor space in High Point

Stephens said he chose to restart Ziggy’s in High Point because of Cohab Space, a former factory.

“Cohab Space is so unique and the energy around it,” he said. “The setting of the venue was what drew me to this area.”

At the new location, Ziggy’s is keeping its old logo — “Roots, Rock, Reggae.”

We offer all kinds of music, all genres,” Stephens said.

He added that the venue will have a family friendly environment.

“It’s 18 and older to get in, but if you have children and they are accompanied by their parents, you are always welcome,” he said.

For most events, the doors will open at 6 p.m. and the shows will end by 11 p.m.

Stephens said the “Ziggy’s family” is helping to make this reopening possible.

“All the support from the community and from the friends and family that helped build the brand. They are all coming back to work,” he said.

336-727-7366 @fdanielWSJ

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.