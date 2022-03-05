Ziggy’s to reopen in large outdoor space in High Point

After two years of wanting to reopen Ziggy’s on the southeastern coast, owner Jay Stephens has chosen High Point as the location for his live entertainment venue and bar.
Ziggy’s will open April 1 at 1547 West English Road in an outdoor location as part of the Cohab Space campus owned by John Muldoon. On its website, Cohab states that it “aims to spark change by serving as a hub for creativity, craftsmanship, and leadership.”
Stephens is renting a total of 45,000 square feet from Muldoon. In addition to his 1,500-capacity outdoor venue, Stephens will open Space, a discotheque and craft cocktail bar, that will seat 150 people.
“It’s basically a courtyard,” Stephens said of the outdoor space. “We have a real big stage.”
He is developing Space for private parties.
Ziggy’s started off as the White Horse Pub on Deacon Boulevard in Winston-Salem in the 1970s. After the venue transitioned to the Ziggy’s name and was on Baity Street in Winston-Salem, Stephens bought Ziggy’s in 1989 from its principal owner, Scott Yingling. But the venue closed in December 2007.
Next, Ziggy’s operated from 2011 to 2016 at 9th and Trade streets, which is the current location of The Ramkat.
Stephens said he chose to restart Ziggy’s in High Point because of Cohab Space, a former factory.
“Cohab Space is so unique and the energy around it,” he said. “The setting of the venue was what drew me to this area.”
At the new location, Ziggy’s is keeping its old logo — “Roots, Rock, Reggae.”
We offer all kinds of music, all genres,” Stephens said.
He added that the venue will have a family friendly environment.
“It’s 18 and older to get in, but if you have children and they are accompanied by their parents, you are always welcome,” he said.
For most events, the doors will open at 6 p.m. and the shows will end by 11 p.m.
Stephens said the “Ziggy’s family” is helping to make this reopening possible.
“All the support from the community and from the friends and family that helped build the brand. They are all coming back to work,” he said.
End of an era: Ziggy's closes in 2016
