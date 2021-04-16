Zino, fearless former patrol dog for the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, has died.

After Zino, a patrol dog for the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, retired in December 2015, he was still motivated to continue his duties.

"I think it was really hard for him understand that he wasn't going to work with me," said Lt. Johnathan "J.B." Hall, Zino's handler with the sheriff's office. "He would go down to the patrol car, trying to get in. He would jump on the doors trying to go to work."

When Hall would leave his home, Zino would go back inside and protect Hall's wife and their two daughters, Hall said.

Zino, a male shepherd dog imported from Poland, died Tuesday, Hall said. Zino was 12 years old.

The sheriff's office posted news about Zino's death Friday on its Facebook page.

Zino was trained at K2 Solutions of Southern Pines, a police dog-training company, Hall said. The dog joined the sheriff's office in 2011.

As a patrol dog, Zino helped deputies arrest suspected criminals, search vehicles and buildings for illegal drugs and tracked people wanted on criminal charges. Zino was never injured performing his duties, Hall said.

"Having a K-9 dog is instant backup, like having a second officer," Hall said.