Zoom, the videoconferencing platform used by some Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, is experiencing a partial outage across its network, impacting local classrooms.

The school system sent out a tweet this morning about the issue. 

"If your child is experiencing difficulties with a ZOOM class meeting, please be patient," the tweet read.

Not all teachers use Zoom. Some also use Microsoft Teams. 

Remote learning in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools started last week. The state-run system, NCEDCloud, which powers local learning platforms, was down twice last week. 

