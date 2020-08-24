Zoom, the videoconferencing platform used by some Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, is experiencing a partial outage across its network, impacting local classrooms.
The school system sent out a tweet this morning about the issue.
"If your child is experiencing difficulties with a ZOOM class meeting, please be patient," the tweet read.
Not all teachers use Zoom. Some also use Microsoft Teams.
Remote learning in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools started last week. The state-run system, NCEDCloud, which powers local learning platforms, was down twice last week.
