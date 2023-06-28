Mack Trucks’ first medium-duty plug-in model is ready to hit the road.

The MD Electric, a zero-emission alternative to Mack’s diesel-powered MD version, was unveiled in March but now is available through dealerships, the Greensboro-based company said Wednesday.

Sales of the new plug-in version come at a time of growing demand for trucks used in short-haul delivery routes, said Heather Brutz, transportation program manager with the N.C. Clean Energy Technology Center at N.C. State University.

“This use case is a good candidate for electrification because the range usually isn’t a problem with existing battery technologies,” Brutz explained.

The MD Electric typically will cover about 230 miles on a full charge, said Mack spokesperson Kim Pupillo.

“This will vary depending on the type of work each customer does per day,” she added. “The type of route, number of stops and so on determine the truck’s operational range.”

The new plug-in truck will also employ a technology common in hybrid vehicles. “Regenerative” brakes function like a generator to feed energy to the battery and add driving range.

“Regenerative braking is a good option for these vehicles because short-haul delivery trucks make frequent stops,” Brutz explained.

‘Positive sign’

The MD Electric is the second zero-emission vehicle introduced by Mack Trucks following the larger LR Electric, which went into production in December 2021.

The MD Electric will be assembled at Mack’s Roanoke Valley Operations facility in Roanoke Valley, Virginia, where the company began production of the MD Series in 2020.

“I think that it is a positive sign for electrification that we are seeing more and more of these vehicles on the market, both by traditional brands such as Mack and by newer companies,” Brutz said of the growing number of available electric truck models.

The transportation sector accounts for 36% of North Carolina’s heat-trapping pollution contributing to climate change, so electrifying transport fleets in the state is a priority for the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality through its Advanced Clean Trucks Initiative.

The program, created in response to an October 2022 executive order by Gov. Roy Cooper, will require manufacturers to sell an increasing percentage of zero-emission trucks over time while establishing incentives for going electric.

Medium- and heavy-duty gas and diesel vehicles make up 3.2% of North Carolina’s registered vehicle fleet but emit 26% of smog-forming nitrogen oxide emissions, 32% of particulate matter and a significant portion of other hazardous air pollutants from on-road vehicle traffic, according to NCDEQ.