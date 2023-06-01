Winston Salem Police arrested a man Wednesday for kidnapping a motel maid earlier this month.

In a report, police said that two armed suspects entered the Winston Motel at 3075 Reidsville Road on May 20 and bound a woman who was cleaning one of the rooms.

The suspects stole several items, then went to the motel office where a male employee barricaded himself in a back room. The suspects fled after confronting the male employee. The female employee had minor injuries that did not require medical attention.

On Wednesday, police arrested Jerry Edward McGriff, Jr., 53, of 2508 Ladeara Crest Lane Apt. 12 and charged him with robbery with a dangerous weapon, second degree kidnapping and firearm by a felon.

The bond for the robbery charge is set at $500,000, but he is being held with no bond allowed for the firearm by a felon charge.

Police said additional arrests are expected.