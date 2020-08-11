A Winston-Salem man found shot and lying in a road has died, Winston-Salem police said Tuesday.
Stephon Lane Gore, 23, of the 1600 block of Argonne Boulevard was found by police about 9:20 p.m. Monday in the 2600 block of Claremont Avenue.
He was taken to a hospital where he died.
Police say the investigation is in the early stages and no further information is being released.
Authorities ask that anyone with information about Gore's death call police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.