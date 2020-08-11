police tape

A Winston-Salem man found shot and lying in a road has died, Winston-Salem police said Tuesday. 

Stephon Lane Gore, 23, of the 1600 block of Argonne Boulevard was found by police about 9:20 p.m. Monday in the 2600 block of Claremont Avenue. 

He was taken to a hospital where he died.

Police say the investigation is in the early stages and no further information is being released. 

Authorities ask that anyone with information about Gore's death call police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. 

