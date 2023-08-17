U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning and 27 other Democratic members of Congress are the latest lawmakers urging federal regulators to block a planned natural-gas pipeline through the Triad.

Their letter Wednesday to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission came a day after Duke Energy unveiled a proposal to add 5,800 megawatts of gas-fired power capacity in the Carolinas by 2032, enough to serve more than 4.6 million typical homes.

The 74-mile MVP Southgate Extension, expected to transport enough gas daily for the equivalent of 2.2 million homes, would pick up where the embattled Mountain Valley Pipeline ends in Pittsylvania County, Virginia, cross the North Carolina state line into Rockingham County and extend to Alamance County.

“If built, this pipeline would lock homes and businesses in the Southeast into the long-term use of natural gas during a critical moment in which we must transition away from fossil fuels to avoid the worst impacts of climate change,” the lawmakers argue in their letter.

In a June filing with FERC, developers of MVP Southgate requested an extension of its expiring Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity for the project. If approved, the certificate would give the company until June 2026 to complete the project.

The pipeline would cut through the heart of Manning’s Triad district, which also includes Greensboro and much of eastern Winston-Salem.

Stop and start

The extension’s fate is inextricably tied to the on-again, off-again Mountain Valley project, designed to move fracked natural gas from the Marcellus shale fields in West Virginia about 300 miles across nearly 1,000 streams and wetlands before ending in southern Virginia.

A federal court last week rejected legal challenges related to legislation meant to remove obstacles to the Mountain Valley’s completion. The Fiscal Responsibility Act, passed by Congress in June to suspend the nation’s debt ceiling, also included language mandating the approval of all federal permits for the project and limiting the power of courts to intervene.

A three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia, ruled Aug. 11 that the legislation removed the court’s jurisdiction over cases involving the pipeline.

However, on the same day, the federal Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration expressed concerns over pipe that has sat unused while permitting issues and court proceedings delayed work on the Mountain Valley Pipeline, which began in 2017.

A proposed safety order calls for Equitrans Midstream Corporation to conduct a “comprehensive evaluation to identify and remediate integrity issues, mitigate the risk, and protect public safety, property, and the environment.”

The company will have an opportunity to respond to the proposed order in a hearing.

Partisan divide

The letter from Manning and her colleagues follows a similar plea to FERC in July from more than 50 Democrats in the N.C. General Assembly who expressed concerns about the MVP Southgate Extension’s impact on the environment, particularly in poor, rural areas where residents lack the financial and political clout to push back on the $500 million project.

Gov. Roy Cooper also has urged the commission to deny Equitrans Midstream’s request for more time to complete the pipeline.

On the other end of the political spectrum, 27 N.C. Senate Republicans, led by Majority Leader Phil Berger of Rockingham County, asked FERC to grant an extension.

“As policymakers, we have worked hard to foster conditions that have led to greater prosperity and population growth in North Carolina,” the Senators wrote in a June 30 letter. “We are committed to building on these successes. To do so, we must have greater supplies of natural gas and additional infrastructure to transport it safely, efficiently, and reliably.”

Other Republicans who have sent FERC letters of support for the project include Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson and Treasurer Dale Folwell, both of whom are running for governor.

Why gas?

Natural gas is becoming a key component for utilities — including Duke Energy — as they shutter power plants that create electricity by burning coal.

Duke this week proposed adding 5,800 megawatts of gas-generated capacity — eventually shifting to emission-free hydrogen — to its mix by 2032.

Gas emits roughly half the climate-impacting pollution that coal does, which is why Duke considers it a bridge in the company’s a blueprint for meeting state-mandated reductions in greenhouse gas emissions. Duke also is proposing at least two new nuclear facilities, including one at Belews Creek Steam Station in Stokes County.

The company notes that nuclear and gas plants, unlike solar and wind farms, can generate power 24 hours a day, regardless of weather conditions.

Critics, however, continue to criticize Duke’s strategy.

“When it’s crystal clear that the continued use of fossil fuels to produce electricity is a primary culprit of the extreme heat and other dangerous weather patterns we’re experiencing in North Carolina, it’s unfathomable that Duke’s plan nearly doubles the new fossil fuel power plant capacity they propose to build over the next decade,” said David Kelly, North Carolina director for the Environmental Defense Fund. “At a time when available, proven, clean technologies can eliminate power-sector carbon pollution affordably and on time, Duke is choosing to rely on polluting, expensive gas, commercially unavailable technology, delays and wishful thinking. That’s a bad combination for customers and our climate.”