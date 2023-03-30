North Carolina’s largest battery storage system is up and running at one of the nation’s most iconic — and climate threatened — military installations.

Dozens of individual storage boxes in platoon-like formation at Marine Base Camp Lejeune are capable of holding a combined 11 megawatts of electricity, enough to serve the equivalent of about 4,000 typical Duke Energy customers for four hours, a company spokesman said Wednesday.

The battery system can store energy from an adjacent 13-megawatt solar array on a leased site at the base, or the panels can operate independently by supplying power for Lejeune’s facilities or sending it to the grid to be used by other Duke Energy customers.

“Battery storage is an important resource for our transition to cleaner energy,” said Kendal Bowman, Duke Energy’s North Carolina state president. “Pairing the energy storage system with our existing solar facility at Camp Lejeune helps strengthen the reliability of our energy grid and makes better use of our existing solar generation.”

Both projects are connected to a Duke Energy substation and will be used to serve all Duke Energy Progress customers, the company said.

Duke Energy Progress serves much of eastern North Carolina, a small area in the Asheville region and the northeast corner of South Carolina. Duke Energy Carolinas covers most of the western half of the state, including the Triad and northwestern South Carolina.

‘Unthinkable a decade ago’

The solar and storage projects are significant contributors to energy security at the base, where extended power outages can put sensitive military operations at risk, noted U.S. Navy Cmdr. Ross Campbell, director of public works at Camp Lejeune.

“Integration of the solar plant with a battery energy storage system, unthinkable a decade ago, presents the installation with a number of opportunities to achieve energy resilience objectives,” Campbell said. “These systems are part of the ongoing collaboration with the Department of Defense and its utility providers to ensure energy security at federal facilities.”

Camp Lejeune is one of nearly 30 U.S. military bases already feeling the effects of climate change, according to the Department of Defense.

In 2018, Hurricane Florence severely damaged hundreds of buildings at Lejeune and nearby Marine Corps Air Station New River.

At Camp Lejeune, New River and Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point combined, more than 60% of nearly 6,200 homes were damaged by the storm.

The solar and storage systems at Lejeune will supply electricity for a period of time even if service from Duke Energy’s grid is interrupted because of extreme weather.

Camp Lejeune is home to the largest concentration of Marines, and makes up nearly 20% of energy consumption at all Marine Corps installations.

Work also is underway at the base on a $22 million Duke Energy project to design and build an electric “microgrid,” including 5 megawatts of on-site natural gas-generated electricity capacity.

“The Marine Corps is investing in state-of-the-art infrastructure to position installations to prevent, recover and survive a prolonged loss of electrical service from weather- and climate-related events,” Marine Corps Installations Command Public Works Director Walter Ludwig said in November when the microgrid project was announced. “This is a major step toward furthering the reliability, resilience and efficiency of Camp Lejeune’s electrical infrastructure and on-site generation capabilities.”