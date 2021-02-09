 Skip to main content
Maura Schoppa leads Northern Guilford girls to NCHSAA regional swimming and diving title
nchsaa logo 081320 web print

The Northern Guilford girls were the only Triad team to win a championship during the weekend at the NCHSAA swimming and diving regionals.

The Nighthawks, swimming at the Greensboro Aquatic Center, won the Class 3-A Central Regional with 114 points, seven more than runner-up East Chapel Hill. Junior Maura Schoppa led Northern with victories in the 100-yard butterfly and 100 backstroke and also swam on the winning 200 freestyle relay team, and Jessica Paul won the 1-meter diving competition for the Nighthawks.

The only other double winners among area swimmers were Rockingham County's Peyton Wilson in the girls 200 individual medley and the 500 freestyle and Southwest Guilford's William Watson in the boys 50 free and 100 butterfly at the Class 3-A Central Regional.

Other area teams joining the Northern Guilford girls in advancing to the NCHSAA state championships, which begin Wednesday, were Grimsley (4-A girls), Northern Guilford (3-A boys) and Bishop McGuinness (1-A boys).

CLASS 4-A CENTRAL

At Greensboro Aquatic Center

BOYS

Team (top three advance to states)

1. Cary Green Hope                      115.5

2. Raleigh Athens Drive                     93

3. Apex Friendship                         90.5

Area teams

4. Grimsley                                      71

7. Page                                            29

T10. Ragsdale                                  14

T10. Northwest Guilford                    14

Area individuals (top three overall and top three not on a top-three team advance to states)

200-yard freestyle: 2. Dax Harris (Gr), 1 minute, 40.39 seconds. 200 individual medley: 1. Reilly Keaney (Gr), 1:52.59; 6. Flinn Hering (Pa), 1:56.06. 100 butterfly: 7. Hering (Pa), 51.87. 100 free: 2. Robert Tars (Ra), 46.60. 500 free: 2. Harris (Gr), 4:37.59. 100 backstroke: 2. Tars (Ra), 50.79. 100 breaststroke: 2. Keaney (Gr), 58.35; 3. Julian Maycock (Pa), 58.56. 200 medley relay: 4. Grimsley (Keaney, Patty Esposito, Noah Rock, Harris), 1:37.36; 5. Northwest Guilford (Brady Dole, David Masneri, Alex Miroshnichenko, Jacob Huitsing), 1:38.39. 200 free relay: 3. Grimsley (Keaney, Esposito, Rock, Harris), 1:28.24; 4. Page (Tanner Holian, Luke Smelzer, Jason Brooks, LaDaniel Gatling), 1:31.08. 400 free relay: 5. Page (Brooks, Gatling, Maycock, Hering), 3:19.56. 1-meter diving: 2. Ethan Graff (Gr), 395.50.

GIRLS

Team (top three advance to states)

1. Cary Green Hope                         124

2. Apex Friendship                            93

3. Grimsley                                      66

Other area teams

6. Page                                            41

10. Ragsdale                                    13

Area individuals (top three overall and top three not on a top-three team advance to states)

200-yard individual medley: 3. Maeren McGonigal (Gr), 2 minutes, 5.38 seconds. 50 freestyle: 3. Riley Willett (Pa), 24.28; 4. Ellie Hunt (Gr), 24.60. 100 butterfly: 4. McGonigal (Gr), 56.65; 6. Emily Ally (Pa), 56.96. 100 free: 2. Willett (Pa), 52.96; 5. E.Hunt (Gr), 53.92. 100 backstroke: 5. Ally (Pa), 58.98. 100 breaststroke: 6. Jennings Lin (Gr), 1:08.95. 200 medley relay: 4. Grimsley (Gracie Hunt, Lin, McGonigal, Claire Sullivan), 1:49.74; 6. Page (Ally, Sienna Coker, Lexi Brooks, Willett), 1:51.45. 200 free relay: 1. Grimsley (E.Hunt, Sullivan, G.Hunt, McGonigal), 1:38.86; 4. Page (Ally, Brooks, Tyler Coker, Willett), 1:42.07. 1-meter diving: 1. Bayleigh Cranford (Ra), 413.90; 2. Tatum Church (Gr), 404.60; 4. Elizabeth Stephens (Pa), 201.70; 5. Aubrie Kay (Ra), 200.30.

CLASS 4-A WEST

At Huntersville Family Fitness & Aquatic Center

BOYS

Team (top three advance to states)

1. South Mecklenburg                     113

2. Charlotte Myers Park                   104

3. Charlotte Providence                     62

Area teams

4. West Forsyth                                61

6. Reynolds                                      48

9. Reagan                                        20

8. Mount Tabor                                 31

14. Glenn                                          2

Area individuals (top three overall and top three not on a top-three team advance to states)

200-yard freestyle: 6. Jonah Greene (WF), 1 minute, 47.99 seconds. 200 individual medley: 2. Logan McDonald (WF), 1:55.04. 50 free: 4. Alex Valliere (WF), 21.70. 100 butterfly: 1. Jeff Echols (RJR), 49.35; 4. Aidan Coffield (Rea), 54.04. 100 backstroke: 2. Echols (RJR), 51.40; 3. McDonald (WF), 52.31; 4. Greene (WF), 53.56. 100 breaststroke: 6. Patrick McKenna (WF), 59.51. 200 medley relay: 2. West Forsyth (McDonald, Patrick McKenna, Leighton Jones, Valliere), 1:37.74. 200 free relay: 2. Reynolds (Will Gardner, Echols, Logan Brown, Harrison Walls), 1:29.95; 6 West Forsyth (Valliere, Chris Miller, Jones, Greene), 1:31.55. 400 free relay: 5. West Forsyth (Greene, Miller, McDonald, McKenna), 3:19.38; 6. Reynolds (Gardner, Walls, Brown, Echols), 3:20.29. 1-meter diving: 1. Whit Andrus (RJR), 502.15; 4. John Dymond (Rea), 389.85.

GIRLS

Team (top three advance to states)

1. Cornelius Hough                          145

2. Charlotte Myers Park                     96

3. Charlotte Ardrey Kell                     55

Area teams

7. Reynolds                                      47

8. Reagan                                        45

9. West Forsyth                                  6

Area individuals (top three overall and top three not on a top-three team advance to states)

200-yard freestyle: 4. Reece Alexander (Rea), 1 minute, 51.85 seconds. 200 individual medley: 5. Katie Mohr (RJR), 2:06.46. 50 free: 7. Jane Fitzgerald (RJR), 24.93. 100 butterfly: 2. Alexander (Rea), 56.03; 6. Audrianne Frondoza (WF), 58.19. 100 backstroke: 6. Maddie Neal (Rea), 58.08. 100 breaststroke: 2. Brianna Cottingham (Rea), 1:03.50; 3. Mohr (RJR), 1:04.16. 200 medley relay: 4. Reagan (Maddie Neal, Cottingham, Alexander, Abby Jennings), 1:48.10. 200 free relay: 5. Reynolds (Catherine Kim, Caroline Echols, Mohr, Fitzgerald), 1:39.15. 400 free relay: 2. Reynolds (Kim, Echols, Mohr, Fitzgerald), 3:34.49. 1-meter diving: 7. Alexandra Pierce (Rea), 295.50.

CLASS 3-A CENTRAL

At Greensboro Aquatic Center

BOYS

Team (top three advance to states)

1. Chapel Hill                                  138

2. Northern Guilford                          98

3. East Chapel Hill                            78

Other area teams

4. Southwest Guilford                       62

6. Western Guilford                          46

7. Parkland                                      33

8. Mount Tabor                                31

9. Rockingham County                     10

Area individuals (top three overall and top three not on a top-three team advance to states)

200-yard freestyle: 3. Jonathon Edwards (SW), 1 minute, 47.62 seconds. 200 individual medley: 2. Nick Vye (Pa), 1:58.11; 3. Mark Brown (WG), 1:59.29. 50 free: 1. William Watson (SW), 21.58; 4. Benjamin Vye (Pa), 22.19. 100 butterfly: 1. Watson (SW), 49.12; 4. Nate Whitworth (MT), 52.70. 100 free: 2. Matt Wachendorfer (NG), 47.92; 5. Benjamin Vye (Pa), 49.48; 6. Zach Kashubara (WG), 50.76. 500 free: 2. Chris Glebus (NG), 4:53.49; 5. Spencer Mann (SW), 5:08.71. 100 backstroke: 1. Wachendorfer (NG), 53.39; 2. Whitworth (MT), 53.74. 100 breaststroke: 2. Nick Vye (Pa), 58.67; 3. Brown (WG), 59.01. 200 medley relay: 1. Northern Guilford (Wachendorfer, Ethan Pollina, Christopher Schilling, Glebus), 1:39.89; 3. Southwest Guilford (Mann, Edwards, Watson, Austin Hagler), 1:40.95. 200 free relay: 2. Southwest Guilford (Edwards, Mann, Hagler, Watson), 1:31.69; 3. Northern Guilford (Bradley Gentry, Will Cooper, Pollina, Schilling), 1:32.22. 400 free relay: 2. Northern Guilford (Schilling, Jason Snyder, Glebus, Wachendorfer), 3:19.04; 5. Mount Tabor (Whitworth, Charlie Boyer, Aidan Spottswood, Owen Armentrout), 3:27.92; 6. Parkland (B.Vye, Ian Campbell, Alexander Scott, N.Vye), 3:40.68. 1-meter diving: 1. Nicholas Newis (WG), 426.5; 3. Gentry (NG), 340.80. 

GIRLS

Team (top three advance to states)

1. Northern Guilford                        114

2. East Chapel Hill                           107

3. Pittsboro Northwood                     79

Other area teams

7. Rockingham County                      26

8. Southwest Guilford                       22

9. Southeast Guilford                       15

10. Mount Tabor                              13

Area individuals (top three overall and top three not on a top-three team advance to states)

200-yard individual medley: 1. Peyton Wilson (RC), 2 minutes, 10.21 seconds. 100 butterfly: 1. Maura Schoppa (NG), 55.55; 2. Helena Teague (NG), 56.91. 100 free: 3. Hannah Wachendorfer (NG), 53.65. 500 free: 1. Wilson (RC), 5:07.01; 3. Kourtney Cook (SE), 5:15.84. 100 backstroke: 1. Schoppa (NG), 57.08; 4. Cook (SE), 1:01.16. 100 breaststroke: 4. Rylie Murphy (SW), 1:10.58. 200 medley relay: 1. Northern Guilford (Schoppa, Rori Rountree, Teague, Wachendorfer), 1:49.02. 200 free relay: 1. Northern Guilford (Rountree, Casey Sutherland, Kyndall Beane, Schoppa), 1:39.98. 400 free relay: 3. Northern Guilford (Teague, Sydney Roberts, Wachendorfer, Beane), 3:42.55; 6. Mount Tabor (Mary Dasher High, Maggie Whitworth, Lucy Kohrt, Emma McNeill), 3:55.32. 1-meter diving: 1. Jessica Paul (NG), 441.60. 

CLASS 2-A/1-A CENTRAL

At Greensboro Aquatic Center

BOYS

Team (top three advance to states)

1. Community School of Davidson      104

2. Mooresville Pine Lake Prep              81

3. Bishop McGuinness                        65

Other area teams

8. Oak Grove                                    23

11. Mount Airy                                  15

T17. East Surry                                  3

T17. Forbush                                     3

T19. Atkins                                        2

21. Morehead                                    1 

Area individuals (top three overall and top three not on a top-three team advance to states)

200-yard freestyle: 1. Ethan Womble (BM), 1 minute, 42.80 seconds; 3. Landon Roten (OG), 1:46.89. 200 individual medley: 5. Matheson Williams (MA), 2:08.71. 100 butterfly: 4. Dylan McGuire (BM), 55.99. 100 freestyle: 2. Womble (BM), 47.30; 3. Landon Roten (OG), 48.08. 500 free: 3. Williams (MA), 5:08.68. 200 medley relay: 1. Bishop McGuinness (Tim Gaylord, Womble, McGuire, Michael Herzberger), 1:43.13. 400 free relay: 2. Bishop McGuinness (McGuire, Womble, Herzberger, Gaylord), 3:25.04.

GIRLS

Team (top three advance to states)

T1. Community School of Davidson              62

T1. Mooresville Pine Lake Prep                     62

3. Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter        65

Area teams

7. Bishop McGuinness                                 28

T10. North Surry                                        21

12. Oak Grove                                           20

15. Mount Airy                                            9

T17. East Surry                                           5

19. North Davidson                                     4 

20. Morehead                                             2

Area individuals (top three overall and top three not on a top-three team advance to states)

200-yard individual medley: 5. Cassidy Hull (NS), 2 minutes, 20.59 seconds. 50 freestyle: 3. Cassidy Grubb (OG), 25.69. 100 butterfly: Kara Bryant (NS), 59.38. 100 freestyle: 5. Jessica Sawyers (MA), 56.45. 100 backstroke: 4. Emma Maddock (OG), 1:04.47. 200 medley relay: 4. Bishop McGuinness (Sarah Cotell, Grace Drane, Bridget Barr, Ashlyn Showers), 2:01.63. 400 free relay: 5. Bishop McGuinness (Clare Coxwell, Showers, Barr, Cotell), 4:09.88.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

NCHSAA SWIMMING AND DIVING

What: State championships.

When: Wednesday through Saturday.

Where: Swimming — Triangle Aquatic Center, Cary. Diving — Pullen Aquatic Center (N.C. State), Raleigh.

Schedule: Swimming (finals begin at 2 p.m. each day) — Class 3-A, Thursday; Class 2-A/1-A, Friday; Class 4-A, Saturday. Diving (finals begin at 12:30 p.m. each day) — Class 3-A, Wednesday; Class 2-A/1-A, Thursday; Class 4-A, Friday.

Live streaming: NFHS network.

