Maura Schoppa leads Northern Guilford girls to NCHSAA regional swimming and diving title

The Northern Guilford girls were the only Triad team to win a championship during the weekend at the NCHSAA swimming and diving regionals.

The Nighthawks, swimming at the Greensboro Aquatic Center, won the Class 3-A Central Regional with 114 points, seven more than runner-up East Chapel Hill. Junior Maura Schoppa led Northern with victories in the 100-yard butterfly and 100 backstroke and also swam on the winning 200 freestyle relay team, and Jessica Paul won the 1-meter diving competition for the Nighthawks.

The only other double winners among area swimmers were Rockingham County's Peyton Wilson in the girls 200 individual medley and the 500 freestyle and Southwest Guilford's William Watson in the boys 50 free and 100 butterfly at the Class 3-A Central Regional.

Other area teams joining the Northern Guilford girls in advancing to the NCHSAA state championships, which begin Wednesday, were Grimsley (4-A girls), Northern Guilford (3-A boys) and Bishop McGuinness (1-A boys).

CLASS 4-A CENTRAL

At Greensboro Aquatic Center

BOYS

Team (top three advance to states)