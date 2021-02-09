Maura Schoppa leads Northern Guilford girls to NCHSAA regional swimming and diving title

The Northern Guilford girls were the only Triad team to win a championship during the weekend at the NCHSAA swimming and diving regionals.
The Nighthawks, swimming at the Greensboro Aquatic Center, won the Class 3-A Central Regional with 114 points, seven more than runner-up East Chapel Hill. Junior Maura Schoppa led Northern with victories in the 100-yard butterfly and 100 backstroke and also swam on the winning 200 freestyle relay team, and Jessica Paul won the 1-meter diving competition for the Nighthawks.
The only other double winners among area swimmers were Rockingham County's Peyton Wilson in the girls 200 individual medley and the 500 freestyle and Southwest Guilford's William Watson in the boys 50 free and 100 butterfly at the Class 3-A Central Regional.
Other area teams joining the Northern Guilford girls in advancing to the NCHSAA state championships, which begin Wednesday, were Grimsley (4-A girls), Northern Guilford (3-A boys) and Bishop McGuinness (1-A boys).
CLASS 4-A CENTRAL
At Greensboro Aquatic Center
BOYS
Team (top three advance to states)
1. Cary Green Hope 115.5
2. Raleigh Athens Drive 93
3. Apex Friendship 90.5
Area teams
4. Grimsley 71
7. Page 29
T10. Ragsdale 14
T10. Northwest Guilford 14
Area individuals (top three overall and top three not on a top-three team advance to states)
200-yard freestyle: 2. Dax Harris (Gr), 1 minute, 40.39 seconds. 200 individual medley: 1. Reilly Keaney (Gr), 1:52.59; 6. Flinn Hering (Pa), 1:56.06. 100 butterfly: 7. Hering (Pa), 51.87. 100 free: 2. Robert Tars (Ra), 46.60. 500 free: 2. Harris (Gr), 4:37.59. 100 backstroke: 2. Tars (Ra), 50.79. 100 breaststroke: 2. Keaney (Gr), 58.35; 3. Julian Maycock (Pa), 58.56. 200 medley relay: 4. Grimsley (Keaney, Patty Esposito, Noah Rock, Harris), 1:37.36; 5. Northwest Guilford (Brady Dole, David Masneri, Alex Miroshnichenko, Jacob Huitsing), 1:38.39. 200 free relay: 3. Grimsley (Keaney, Esposito, Rock, Harris), 1:28.24; 4. Page (Tanner Holian, Luke Smelzer, Jason Brooks, LaDaniel Gatling), 1:31.08. 400 free relay: 5. Page (Brooks, Gatling, Maycock, Hering), 3:19.56. 1-meter diving: 2. Ethan Graff (Gr), 395.50.
GIRLS
Team (top three advance to states)
1. Cary Green Hope 124
2. Apex Friendship 93
3. Grimsley 66
Other area teams
6. Page 41
10. Ragsdale 13
Area individuals (top three overall and top three not on a top-three team advance to states)
200-yard individual medley: 3. Maeren McGonigal (Gr), 2 minutes, 5.38 seconds. 50 freestyle: 3. Riley Willett (Pa), 24.28; 4. Ellie Hunt (Gr), 24.60. 100 butterfly: 4. McGonigal (Gr), 56.65; 6. Emily Ally (Pa), 56.96. 100 free: 2. Willett (Pa), 52.96; 5. E.Hunt (Gr), 53.92. 100 backstroke: 5. Ally (Pa), 58.98. 100 breaststroke: 6. Jennings Lin (Gr), 1:08.95. 200 medley relay: 4. Grimsley (Gracie Hunt, Lin, McGonigal, Claire Sullivan), 1:49.74; 6. Page (Ally, Sienna Coker, Lexi Brooks, Willett), 1:51.45. 200 free relay: 1. Grimsley (E.Hunt, Sullivan, G.Hunt, McGonigal), 1:38.86; 4. Page (Ally, Brooks, Tyler Coker, Willett), 1:42.07. 1-meter diving: 1. Bayleigh Cranford (Ra), 413.90; 2. Tatum Church (Gr), 404.60; 4. Elizabeth Stephens (Pa), 201.70; 5. Aubrie Kay (Ra), 200.30.
CLASS 4-A WEST
At Huntersville Family Fitness & Aquatic Center
BOYS
Team (top three advance to states)
1. South Mecklenburg 113
2. Charlotte Myers Park 104
3. Charlotte Providence 62
Area teams
4. West Forsyth 61
6. Reynolds 48
9. Reagan 20
8. Mount Tabor 31
14. Glenn 2
Area individuals (top three overall and top three not on a top-three team advance to states)
200-yard freestyle: 6. Jonah Greene (WF), 1 minute, 47.99 seconds. 200 individual medley: 2. Logan McDonald (WF), 1:55.04. 50 free: 4. Alex Valliere (WF), 21.70. 100 butterfly: 1. Jeff Echols (RJR), 49.35; 4. Aidan Coffield (Rea), 54.04. 100 backstroke: 2. Echols (RJR), 51.40; 3. McDonald (WF), 52.31; 4. Greene (WF), 53.56. 100 breaststroke: 6. Patrick McKenna (WF), 59.51. 200 medley relay: 2. West Forsyth (McDonald, Patrick McKenna, Leighton Jones, Valliere), 1:37.74. 200 free relay: 2. Reynolds (Will Gardner, Echols, Logan Brown, Harrison Walls), 1:29.95; 6 West Forsyth (Valliere, Chris Miller, Jones, Greene), 1:31.55. 400 free relay: 5. West Forsyth (Greene, Miller, McDonald, McKenna), 3:19.38; 6. Reynolds (Gardner, Walls, Brown, Echols), 3:20.29. 1-meter diving: 1. Whit Andrus (RJR), 502.15; 4. John Dymond (Rea), 389.85.
GIRLS
Team (top three advance to states)
1. Cornelius Hough 145
2. Charlotte Myers Park 96
3. Charlotte Ardrey Kell 55
Area teams
7. Reynolds 47
8. Reagan 45
9. West Forsyth 6
Area individuals (top three overall and top three not on a top-three team advance to states)
200-yard freestyle: 4. Reece Alexander (Rea), 1 minute, 51.85 seconds. 200 individual medley: 5. Katie Mohr (RJR), 2:06.46. 50 free: 7. Jane Fitzgerald (RJR), 24.93. 100 butterfly: 2. Alexander (Rea), 56.03; 6. Audrianne Frondoza (WF), 58.19. 100 backstroke: 6. Maddie Neal (Rea), 58.08. 100 breaststroke: 2. Brianna Cottingham (Rea), 1:03.50; 3. Mohr (RJR), 1:04.16. 200 medley relay: 4. Reagan (Maddie Neal, Cottingham, Alexander, Abby Jennings), 1:48.10. 200 free relay: 5. Reynolds (Catherine Kim, Caroline Echols, Mohr, Fitzgerald), 1:39.15. 400 free relay: 2. Reynolds (Kim, Echols, Mohr, Fitzgerald), 3:34.49. 1-meter diving: 7. Alexandra Pierce (Rea), 295.50.
CLASS 3-A CENTRAL
At Greensboro Aquatic Center
BOYS
Team (top three advance to states)
1. Chapel Hill 138
2. Northern Guilford 98
3. East Chapel Hill 78
Other area teams
4. Southwest Guilford 62
6. Western Guilford 46
7. Parkland 33
8. Mount Tabor 31
9. Rockingham County 10
Area individuals (top three overall and top three not on a top-three team advance to states)
200-yard freestyle: 3. Jonathon Edwards (SW), 1 minute, 47.62 seconds. 200 individual medley: 2. Nick Vye (Pa), 1:58.11; 3. Mark Brown (WG), 1:59.29. 50 free: 1. William Watson (SW), 21.58; 4. Benjamin Vye (Pa), 22.19. 100 butterfly: 1. Watson (SW), 49.12; 4. Nate Whitworth (MT), 52.70. 100 free: 2. Matt Wachendorfer (NG), 47.92; 5. Benjamin Vye (Pa), 49.48; 6. Zach Kashubara (WG), 50.76. 500 free: 2. Chris Glebus (NG), 4:53.49; 5. Spencer Mann (SW), 5:08.71. 100 backstroke: 1. Wachendorfer (NG), 53.39; 2. Whitworth (MT), 53.74. 100 breaststroke: 2. Nick Vye (Pa), 58.67; 3. Brown (WG), 59.01. 200 medley relay: 1. Northern Guilford (Wachendorfer, Ethan Pollina, Christopher Schilling, Glebus), 1:39.89; 3. Southwest Guilford (Mann, Edwards, Watson, Austin Hagler), 1:40.95. 200 free relay: 2. Southwest Guilford (Edwards, Mann, Hagler, Watson), 1:31.69; 3. Northern Guilford (Bradley Gentry, Will Cooper, Pollina, Schilling), 1:32.22. 400 free relay: 2. Northern Guilford (Schilling, Jason Snyder, Glebus, Wachendorfer), 3:19.04; 5. Mount Tabor (Whitworth, Charlie Boyer, Aidan Spottswood, Owen Armentrout), 3:27.92; 6. Parkland (B.Vye, Ian Campbell, Alexander Scott, N.Vye), 3:40.68. 1-meter diving: 1. Nicholas Newis (WG), 426.5; 3. Gentry (NG), 340.80.
GIRLS
Team (top three advance to states)
1. Northern Guilford 114
2. East Chapel Hill 107
3. Pittsboro Northwood 79
Other area teams
7. Rockingham County 26
8. Southwest Guilford 22
9. Southeast Guilford 15
10. Mount Tabor 13
Area individuals (top three overall and top three not on a top-three team advance to states)
200-yard individual medley: 1. Peyton Wilson (RC), 2 minutes, 10.21 seconds. 100 butterfly: 1. Maura Schoppa (NG), 55.55; 2. Helena Teague (NG), 56.91. 100 free: 3. Hannah Wachendorfer (NG), 53.65. 500 free: 1. Wilson (RC), 5:07.01; 3. Kourtney Cook (SE), 5:15.84. 100 backstroke: 1. Schoppa (NG), 57.08; 4. Cook (SE), 1:01.16. 100 breaststroke: 4. Rylie Murphy (SW), 1:10.58. 200 medley relay: 1. Northern Guilford (Schoppa, Rori Rountree, Teague, Wachendorfer), 1:49.02. 200 free relay: 1. Northern Guilford (Rountree, Casey Sutherland, Kyndall Beane, Schoppa), 1:39.98. 400 free relay: 3. Northern Guilford (Teague, Sydney Roberts, Wachendorfer, Beane), 3:42.55; 6. Mount Tabor (Mary Dasher High, Maggie Whitworth, Lucy Kohrt, Emma McNeill), 3:55.32. 1-meter diving: 1. Jessica Paul (NG), 441.60.
CLASS 2-A/1-A CENTRAL
At Greensboro Aquatic Center
BOYS
Team (top three advance to states)
1. Community School of Davidson 104
2. Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 81
3. Bishop McGuinness 65
Other area teams
8. Oak Grove 23
11. Mount Airy 15
T17. East Surry 3
T17. Forbush 3
T19. Atkins 2
21. Morehead 1
Area individuals (top three overall and top three not on a top-three team advance to states)
200-yard freestyle: 1. Ethan Womble (BM), 1 minute, 42.80 seconds; 3. Landon Roten (OG), 1:46.89. 200 individual medley: 5. Matheson Williams (MA), 2:08.71. 100 butterfly: 4. Dylan McGuire (BM), 55.99. 100 freestyle: 2. Womble (BM), 47.30; 3. Landon Roten (OG), 48.08. 500 free: 3. Williams (MA), 5:08.68. 200 medley relay: 1. Bishop McGuinness (Tim Gaylord, Womble, McGuire, Michael Herzberger), 1:43.13. 400 free relay: 2. Bishop McGuinness (McGuire, Womble, Herzberger, Gaylord), 3:25.04.
GIRLS
Team (top three advance to states)
T1. Community School of Davidson 62
T1. Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 62
3. Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 65
Area teams
7. Bishop McGuinness 28
T10. North Surry 21
12. Oak Grove 20
15. Mount Airy 9
T17. East Surry 5
19. North Davidson 4
20. Morehead 2
Area individuals (top three overall and top three not on a top-three team advance to states)
200-yard individual medley: 5. Cassidy Hull (NS), 2 minutes, 20.59 seconds. 50 freestyle: 3. Cassidy Grubb (OG), 25.69. 100 butterfly: Kara Bryant (NS), 59.38. 100 freestyle: 5. Jessica Sawyers (MA), 56.45. 100 backstroke: 4. Emma Maddock (OG), 1:04.47. 200 medley relay: 4. Bishop McGuinness (Sarah Cotell, Grace Drane, Bridget Barr, Ashlyn Showers), 2:01.63. 400 free relay: 5. Bishop McGuinness (Clare Coxwell, Showers, Barr, Cotell), 4:09.88.
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.