Triad’s Memorial Day Weekend will be wet, windy and cold, forecasters say.

As much as 2.5 inches of rain — along with wind gusts topping 30 mph at times — are possible in the area, according to the National Weather Service.

Rain is expected to move into the region from the southeast overnight Friday and early Saturday.

“Saturday is not going to be a pleasant day,” said Tom Green, a meteorologist in weather service’s Raleigh office. “It’s going to be rainy, it’s going to be windy and it will be unseasonably cool.”

So cool, he added, that some locations on Saturday could experience the lowest maximum temperatures ever recorded for May 27.

Temperatures Saturday are expected to only reach the high 50s. The coldest high temperature for May 27 at Piedmont triad International Airport since record-keeping began in 1903 was 62 degrees in 1961 and 1963.

Sunday won’t be much warmer, with the forecast high barely topping 60. The lowest maximum temperature for that date at PTI was 59 degrees in 1992.

The Triad’s normal highs for this time of year are about 80 degrees. The region isn’t expected to hit that temperature until Wednesday, “and even that’s uncertain,” Green said.

Rain totals of up to 0.5 inches Saturday, 1 inch Saturday night, 0.75 inches Sunday and another 0.25 inches Sunday night are possible, the weather service said Friday.

There is a 40% chance of rain on Memorial Day and Tuesday, with temperatures reaching the 70s before sunny skies return Wednesday.

One positive in the forecast? There’s no chance of thunderstorms for the weekend, Green said.

The cooldown is a departure for the Triad in 2023, when the region experienced its second-warmest first four months of any year on record. For the January-through-April period, only 2017 was warmer.

Statewide, the first four months of 2023 were the warmest-ever start to a year.

Overall temperatures are expected to continue rising as heat-trapping pollution is released into the atmosphere, even with unseasonably cold periods like this weekend’s.