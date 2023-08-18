A Winston-Salem man missing for three weeks was found dead near an Ardmore home, police said Friday.

The body of Christopher Jamal Avery, 30, was discovered Aug. 12 behind a house in the 2400 block of Lyndhurst Avenue, the Winston-Salem Police Department said Friday.

That’s a little more than a mile from Avery’s home in the 2600 block of Lullington Drive.

Police had been looking for Avery since he was reported missing in late July after being last seen in the Ardmore area.

Officers responded at about 2:30 p.m. last Saturday to a call about an “unidentified subject that was located deceased behind a house” who was “eventually positively identified, with the assistance of the Medical Examiner’s Office, as Mr. Avery,” the police department said in a press release Friday.

There was no evidence of foul play, and local investigators will work with the N.C. Medical Examiners Office to determine a cause of death, the police department said.

Anyone with any information regarding Avery's death can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.

Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County also is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.