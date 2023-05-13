North Carolina and a half-dozen other states in the eastern U.S. experienced their warmest-ever start to a year in 2023, according to a new report from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Statewide, the average temperature from January through April was 52.7, which is 5.4 degrees above normal and the highest ever recorded for that period in North Carolina.

“The story of 2023 so far is that the weather has seemed to defy the calendar and our seasonal expectations,” said Corey Davis, assistant state climatologist at the N.C. State Climate Office in Raleigh. “Going back to the beginning of the year, the snow-free winter obviously stands out.”

The Triad averages 7.1 inches of snow per year, but Piedmont Triad Airport (which has the region’s longest uninterrupted record of National Weather Service data, beginning in 1903) reported only a trace of snow this year — on Jan. 14 and March 12. The area has experienced a few recent winters with limited snowfall, including 2 inches in 2019-20 and 1.2 inches in 2020-21, but a strange stretch of two straight winters — 1990-91 and 1991-92 – marked the last time the area experienced no measurable accumulations.

Before that, the winter of 1952-1953 was the last with no snow in the Triad.

“I remember plenty of winters as a kid in the 1990s with big snows and lots of snow days, so that felt like the norm for most of my life growing up in the Triad,” said Davis, who was born and raised in Kernersville. “Having a winter with no snow just feels off, like we can't even call it a true winter. “

Rising temperatures tied to climate change have shifted climate norms.

This year, a reading of 81 degrees on Feb. 23 was the warmest ever recorded for that date and one of only five February days historically when the temperature reached at least 80 in the Triad. Three of those five examples have been in the last five years (2017, 2018 and 2023).

The Triad’s average high of 61 for the entire month was nearly 8 degrees above normal.

“By the end of the winter, it really didn't feel like winter at all,” Davis said. “Those 80-degree days we had at the end of February were more typical of this point in the middle of May, and I'm still a bit astounded to think about being that much warmer than normal. “

The Feb. 23 record was 26 degrees above the normal maximum temperature for that day.

“That same sort of anomaly is the equivalent to us being 103 degrees at this point in May, or 115 degrees in the middle of summer,” Davis noted. “I think that really drives home just how extreme it was to be that warm that early in the year.”

‘Worst scenario’

Those balmy conditions were confounding on multiple levels.

“That really warm end to winter was an early wake-up call for Mother Nature,” Davis said. “Most plants take their cues from the air temperatures, so once it felt like spring, they started acting like it.”

That awakening expedited the surge in pollen levels, including the highest tree pollen counts of the season on March 7.

“That’s about a month earlier than we expect to see that yellow haze start to build,” Davis pointed out. “A sad reality of the year so far is that most of the Piedmont had a heavier dusting of pollen than they had of snow.”

Certain early-blooming trees and plants, including North Carolina’s beloved strawberries, faced potential peril when nighttime temperatures plunged into the 20s in mid-March.

The cold snap put some farmers on the defensive, including Steve Robertson, who covered his Stokes County berry crop with large tarps to protect the sensitive blossoms.

“That’s just about the worst scenario you can have with a crop like strawberries because (the weather) is gonna fool them then there they go,” the fourth-generation farmer said at the time. “They’re gonna be putting on blooms and then here we go, in reverse.”

Robertson estimated that he ended up losing about 10% of his crop, mostly from blossoms and small fruit that were bitten by the freeze because they were touching the fabric and not insulated by air pockets under the tarp.

By the time the string of subfreezing nights ended, crop damage in North Carolina ended up being minor.

“In that sense, we dodged a bullet with the false spring, and I'm sure a lot of berry farmers in particular are happy with the outcome because they had a successful season,” Davis said. “But I suspect they might not want to take those chances every year of a similar early warm-up, followed by some cold nights, because those conditions have been damaging in the past.”

‘Stacking up’

For 2023, the deviation from normal temperatures at PTI have been 5.7 degrees in January, 7.8 degrees in February, 1.3 degrees in March and 0.4 degrees in April, resulting in the Triad’s second-warmest first four months ever. Only 2017 had a higher combined January-April period.

“With those warm months stacking up, 2023 is very much in the conversation for the warmest year on record, both in the Triad and statewide,” Davis said.

North Carolina’s warmest full year ever recorded was in 2019, when the average temperature was 61.3 degrees, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. A dozen of the state’s 20 warmest years since 1895 have come in this century.

Forsyth County has hit its annual high average of 60 degrees three times — in 1990, 2016 and 2019, NOAA data shows. Twelve of the county’s 20 warmest years also have occurred since 2002, with 2022 just missing the milestone at No. 21.

Guilford County hit its yearly high of 60.6 degrees in 1990, but a dozen of its 20 highest annual average temperatures have come this century. Guilford has had average temperatures of at least 60 nine times. Five of those instances have been in the past 12 years.

Not a hallucination

Tearing into temperature data is a little like going to the doctor, Davis suggested.

“In this case, you could say we're running a temperature even compared to most other recent years, when we've already been abnormally warm,” Davis explained. “Our chart pretty clearly shows that the past 20 years have consistently been warmer than the ones that came before them.”

While our feverish weather may appear to have caused hallucinations, like a snowless winter or 80 degree days in February, “things look and feel pretty much the way they ought to at this point in the year,” he added.

On average, the Triad reaches 90 degrees for the first time around May 18, and there’s nothing in the forecast to suggest the region will hit that milestone early this year.

“We're not particularly symptomatic at the moment,” Davis concluded, carrying on with the fever metaphor. “Of course, that doesn't mean that there isn't an underlying condition still at play.”