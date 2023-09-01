State environmental officials have given Winston Weaver Co. 60 days to submit a plan for removing a water-trapping berm whose potential failure “poses a risk to the surrounding properties.”

The 400-foot gravel embankment was hastily installed early last year to prevent chemical-laden runoff as firefighters poured as much as 6,800 gallons of water per minute on a potentially explosive blaze that destroyed the company’s North Cherry Street fertilizer plant.

In an Aug. 23 letter to Winston Weaver President Mike Spence, the N.C. Department of Environmental Control warns of potential harm if the berm were to “fill up with water and collapse or spill over.”

The company also must detail how it will remove the top 6 inches of soil within the barrier and have it tested “to determine the level of contaminants that remain at the bottom of the berm enclosure” and reopen stormwater drains shuttered since the fire.

However, a city of Winston-Salem official on Friday expressed concerns about reactivating the site’s stormwater system.

“There are several existing storm drainage inlets that were within the berm or covered by the imported fill material,” said Keith Huff, the city’s field operations director. “We don’t know the amount of ash and soil that was deposited within the catch basins or the pipes. I didn’t want them just taking a vac truck and flushing it into Monarcus Creek.”

Huff added that he’s conveyed his concerns to Winston Weaver and the contractor leading an environmental assessment of the site, and that his issues will “need to be accounted for.”

Moore touched on the same concerns in NCDEQ’s letter.

“Careful removal of this material along with preventive measures must be taken to ensure this material does not enter Monarcas Creek,” he wrote.

A pool of algae-coated water remains inside the barrier.

'Hot spots'

More than 4.2 million gallons of water was used over several days to suppress the fire, sending chemical-laden runoff into Monarcus and Mill creeks, killing fish and prompting the city to issue an alert encouraging residents to avoid those waters.

Tens of thousands of gallons trapped by a berm was stored, tested and eventually hauled away, but water also seeped into the ground.

Early tests at the site uncovered the presence of fuel, “hot spots” of accumulated arsenic and high concentrations of other contaminants in soil and groundwater. NCDEQ ordered additional screening and will use the findings to determine necessary cleanup measures and appropriate future uses of the site.

The fire broke out Jan. 31, 2022, took days to extinguish and led to a voluntary evacuation affecting about 6,000 people over concerns that an estimated 600 tons of stored ammonium nitrate could trigger what Winston-Salem’s fire chief suggested could have been “one of the worst explosions in U.S. history.”

Blinding smoke engulfed portions of the city for days and, at one point, EPA monitors reported air particulate levels seven times higher than what the agency deems “hazardous.”

An N.C. Department of Labor investigation concluded that improperly stored ammonium nitrate, a highly explosive compound often used in fertilizer, may have heightened the risk for a destructive, deadly blast.

By comparison, a 2013 explosion at a fertilizer plant in the town of West, Texas, that killed 15 people, injured 250 and leveled an entire block involved just 5% of the amount of ammonium nitrate stored at the Winston Weaver plant at the time of the fire.

Winston Weaver avoided a federal investigation and potential court action by conceding to a $32,000 fine in May after failing for three years to submit required disclosure documents related to exposure of potentially toxic chemicals.

The company also faces a class-action lawsuit by residents living near the plant who say they were harmed by the fire.