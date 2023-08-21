Gene Nichol, a law professor at the UNC School of Law, says he is astonished by the criminal charges against former President Donald Trump.

“I’m an old man,” Nichol said. “I never thought I’d see a serious coup attempt against the United States, much less one led by the then-president in a treasonous, violent, despicable attempt to hold onto power.

“And even less did I think it possible that after the attempt failed, a major political party would re-support the coup leader — in an effort to end democracy in North Carolina and the U.S. But that’s where we are. Literally.”

Political leaders have offered mixed views about the fourth indictment against Trump.

A Fulton County grand jury indicted Trump and 18 co-defendants Monday in Georgia with scheming to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state.

Prosecutors are using a Georgia law normally associated with mobsters to accuse Trump, lawyers and other top aids in a sweeping criminal conspiracy aimed at keeping him in power.

The 97-page indictment details dozens of acts by Trump or his allies to undo his defeat, including beseeching Georgia’s Republican secretary of state to find enough votes for him to win the battleground state; harassing an election worker who faced false claims of fraud; and attempting to persuade Georgia lawmakers to ignore the will of voters and appoint a new slate of electoral college electors favorable to Trump.

In total, Trump is facing 91 federal and state charges in Washington, D.C., Miami, Atlanta and New York City. Trump, a Republican presidential candidate, has denied any wrongdoing.

U.S. Sen. Ted Budd, R-N.C., criticized District Attorney Fani Willis of Fulton County, Ga., for securing the indictment against Trump.

“Once again, a far-left prosecutor has weaponized (her) position to target President Trump while the Biden family’s corruption is swept under the rug,” Budd said on his X, formerly Twitter account. “This two-tiered administration of justice must end.”

U.S. Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-5th, echoed Budd’s comments about Willis.

“Georgia (District Attorney) Fani Willis is willing to chill free speech and criminalize the practice of law to pursue this sham indictment in a blatant attempt to further her political career,” Foxx wrote on her X page. “Rogue prosecutors have twisted the arm of justice to the point where it has all but snapped off,” Foxx said.

Samantha “Sam” Chan, the press secretary for Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper repeated her comment about the third indictment against Trump related to Trump’s alleged attempt to overturn the 2020 election to what Chan said about Trump’s fourth indictment.

“No one is above the law, and law enforcement officials should be diligent and transparent in following the facts,” Chan said.

John Dinan, a political science professor at Wake Forest University, said that the Georgia indictment against Trump and his allies might be politically significant to Trump.

“The Georgia indictments naturally raise questions about whether voters will react any differently to these indictments than to the previous ones,” Dinan said.

“What we have seen so far is that each indictment has probably made it more difficult for Trump to prevail in the November 2024 general election by winning over independent voters,” Dinan said, “but paradoxically has made it more likely that he will win the Republican nomination, because each indictment dominates the news and limits the ability of other Republican candidates to attract voters’ attention and leads a number of Republican voters to rally to his defense.”

It’s unknown whether the Georgia indictments will generate the same sort of voter response as the previous indictments, Dinan said.

“So far at least, the previous indictments have increased the degree of difficulty for Trump to win the general election, even as they have eased his path to winning the Republican nomination,” Dinan said. “But it is always possible that the sheer volume of indictments and legal troubles that Trump now faces could over time lead Republican voters to give a fresh look to other candidates in the Republican field who aren’t involved in so many legal proceedings.”

Ken Raymond, the chairman of the Forsyth County Republican Party, criticized the country’s criminal justice system.

“Our judicial system has been twisted into a pretzel just to stop one man from running for president,” Raymond said.

“After the first impeachment effort failed, the second impeachment effort failed, and the John Durham Report showed us what the Jan. 6th committee was really about, the public sees this for what it is,” Raymond said.

“And because all of that has failed, now we have a county prosecutor in Georgia that has joined the long list of corrupt state and federal public officials,” Raymond said, “that are using their offices to stop Donald Trump from running in 2024 and to drive a wedge between him and his supporters.”

Raymond said the efforts to prosecute Trump will not work.

“Republican primary voters have already clearly decided, by wide a margin, that Trump will be the nominee,” Raymond said. “No matter what they try to do to him.”

Jenny Marshall, the chairwoman of the Forsyth County Democratic Party, said that Georgia’s criminal justice system will treat Trump fairly.

“We, as Democrats, have always supported the principle that no one is above the law,” Marshall said. “The indictments have been rendered, and I am confident that the case against Donald Trump and his 18 allies will be handled fairly and justly by Georgia’s legal system.”