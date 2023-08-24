The Rev. Pamela Rich Haynes of Winston- Salem was 7-years-old in August 1963 when she participated in the historic March on Washington, D.C. with her family.

Haynes’ cousin and her cousin’s husband as well as Haynes’ brother and another cousin traveled from New York to Washington to stay with Haynes’ family, said Haynes, who is now a deacon at the St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Greensboro.

They then went as a group to the march in the nation’s capital, she said.

Monday is the 60th anniversary of the Aug. 28, 1963 event in which a combination of labor, student, and civil rights organizations staged a huge protest on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

The demonstrators demanded that Congress approve civil rights legislation, pass school desegregation measures, and implement safeguards to protect workers as they marched together to the Lincoln Memorial’s steps.

Black Americans had long battled state sanctioned segregation in the South, but in the early 1960s, the issue gained national attention as a result of their nonviolent protests and the savage responses of their foes.

“My parents were fearful that something bad was going to happen,” Haynes said. “They were against participating in the march but we convinced them to allow me to go. It was the most amazing site I have ever seen.”

The event attracted people of all races who gathered together, Haynes said.

“I was shocked to see white people hand in hand singing, crying (and) hugging (Black people),” said Haynes who moved to Winston-Salem about nine years ago. “This was unheard of for me.

“I was only 7 and had never seen such fellowship of love and friendship between people who were supposedly enemies,” Haynes said. “There was such a feeling of peace and comradery.”

Haynes, 67, said she remembers the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr delivering a powerful speech.

“It gave me hope that the differences that my young mind had seen were about to come to an end,” Haynes said. “I mean, how could the world ignore this coming together and dissolving of differences?”

Haynes also remembers that the demonstrators were happy and singing, she said.

“I was completely over the moon,” Haynes said. “It was such a wonderful time in my life and has continued to give me hope for the future.

“We need to never forget that moment in time — a time when we as human people acknowledged our commonality and acknowledged that we all are one in Christ,” Hayes said. “Even with our divisions being highlighted in recent years, we must continue to strive for togetherness like we had on that day.

“On that day we experienced what God intended for this world,” Haynes said. “Loving our neighbors as ourselves.”

Haynes is among the women with ties to Winston-Salem who attended the 1963 March on Washington, D.C. as children. They have vivid memories of that event, which happened 60 years ago amid the civil-rights movement.

Fay Hauser-Price was a 14-year-old student at Anderson Junior High School in Winston-Salem when she traveled with her father to Washington for the march on Aug. 28, 1963.

Prior to that trip, Hauser-Price participated in local demonstrations against segregated stores, cafeterias and a movie theater on Fourth Street in Winston-Salem’s downtown.

Her father, Charlie Brady “C.B.” Hauser, took her to the rally. They stood under some trees near the rear of the Reflecting Pool, which is in front of the Lincoln Memorial.

Her father was a champion of civil rights throughout his life. In 1947, during the Jim Crow era, he was arrested in Mount Airy after refusing to move to the back of a Greyhound bus.

Hauser took the action after learning of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in 1946 that segregation on interstate buses was unconstitutional, his daughter said.

Throughout North Carolina and Winston-Salem, a caravan of buses and cars traveled to Washington for the march and rally, according to news reports.

More than 60 Winston-Salem residents attended the march, the Twin City Sentinel reported on Thursday, Aug. 29, 1963. The Sentinel was the afternoon newspaper and the sister publication of the Winston-Salem Journal.

The Twin City demonstrators returned to St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church at 810 Highland Ave., the headquarters of local protest movements against segregation, the newspaper reported.

Attending the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom gave Hauser-Price “a bigger connection to all of the people who were demanding their rights and to participate in the life of the nation in a full manner,” said Hauser-Price, who was a member of C.O.R.E. (Congress of Racial Equality). “It opened my eyes to that possibility.”

At the same time, Norma Brown was a 15-year-old junior at Hillside High School in Durham when she traveled on an NAACP-sponsored bus with 50 other people to the nation’s capital for the march.

Before her trip to Washington, Brown had protested in the civil rights movement by demonstrating against segregated movie theaters in Durham.

Brown and Hauser-Price were among nearly 250,000, both Blacks and whites, to attend the march, which historians say was the turning point in the civil rights movement.

“I was young then, and that time, I didn’t visualize that because when I came back, I was still at Hillside (High),” Brown said. “I didn’t intermingle with white kids until I started teaching.”

Brown, 75, has a memento of that event — the Sept. 6 1963 edition of Life magazine that has a picture of her and her friend, Melissa Sampson, on page 23 of the magazine.

Brown and Hauser-Price say they remember the speakers and singers at the rally. Brown stood somewhere in the middle of the Washington Mall in front of the Lincoln Memorial.

Prior to the march, news reports in the country’s major East Coast newspapers, including The Washington Post, warned about potential violence stemming from the expected crowd of thousands of demonstrators.

Peaceful

The march and rally were peaceful amid a sunny, 83-degree humid day in the nation’s capital.

Those concerns turned out to be irrational, Hauser-Price said.

“Most people who came were dressed up,” Hauser-Price said. “Men wore suits and ties. Women wore dresses and skirts. They had on earrings.

“They were not looking like they were going to riot,” Hauser-Price said. People didn’t show up in clothes in which you expected them to make trouble.”

Hauser-Price, who is now 74, and her father stood at the side near the Reflecting Pool in front of the Lincoln Memorial.

The rally in Washington attracted people from 50 states, according to news reports. The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his famous “I Have a Dream” speech to conclude the march.

Afterward, 10 civil-rights leaders, including King, met with President John F. Kennedy in the White House, according to news reports.

Kennedy said that the massive rally advanced the cause of civil rights for the country’s 20 million African Americans, “but even more significant is the contribution of all mankind,” according to the book, “The March On Washington: Jobs, Freedom and the Forgotten History of Civil Rights.”

The rally and Kennedy’s assassination on Nov. 22, 1963 led to the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, according to that book.

The National Action Network and the King family was expected to stage a 60th anniversary march and rally Saturday (Aug. 26) in Washington. Organizers are planning for about 50,000 people to attend that event.

Work remains

Six decades after the historic march in Washington, Hauser-Price and Brown believe that the goals of the civil-rights movement haven’t been achieved.

The United States isn’t a fully integrated country, said Hauser-Price who lives in Van Nuys neighborhood of Los Angeles.

People who are opposed to equality are emboldened to speak out against African Americans and other minorities, said Hauser-Price, an actress and TV producer.

Some people don’t want to tell the truth about the U.S. history, Hauser-Price said.

The achievement of a fully integrated and equal society may never be reached in the country, said.

“People are people,” Hauser-Price said. “They both have open hearts and closed hearts. It takes education and a willingness to be honest with people you meet and the people you haven’t met.”

Many U.S. residents don’t realize the importance of the 1963 March on Washington, Brown said.

“They didn’t have to come through segregation like I had to come through segregation,” said Brown, who retired as a math teacher at North Forsyth High School in 2000. “They take life like everything is OK.”

There is more covert racism now, Brown said.

“In some instances, we all get along,” Brown said. “In other instances, there is division.”

The ills of police brutality, segregated neighborhoods, businesses and schools remain prevalent in the city, state and the nation, Brown said.

“By this time, you would think that the races, Blacks and whites, would have meshed together,” Brown said. “It’s happening in some cases, but generally, that’s not happening.”

The national King holiday and the 2008 election of Barack Obama as the nation’s first Black president are legacies of the march and the civil-rights movement, Brown said.

However, racial hatred remains in the society, she said, especially among some white people who believe that Blacks advancing in the country is hurting them.

“These people believe that Black people are trying to replace them,” Brown said. “They can’t see that’s not the case.”