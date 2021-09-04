Ahmaud Arbery's family: Indicting ex-prosecutor a `huge win'

The indictment says Johnson violated her oath by "showing favor and affection" to Greg McMichael and "failing to treat Ahmaud Arbery and his family fairly and with dignity." It also says she obstructed police by "directing that Travis McMichael should not be placed under arrest."

"She should spend time in prison," said Lee Merritt, an attorney for Arbery's mother. "Her actions are not just acts of negligence, but she actively worked to cover up the murder."

Atlanta defense attorney Andrew Fleischman, who isn't involved in the case, said the things Johnson is accused of doing in the indictment may show favoritism and poor judgment, but they don't appear to be crimes.

"I absolutely hate the way Jackie Johnson used her discretion," said Fleischman, an appellate attorney who has represented clients prosecuted by Johnson's office. "But to say that using your discretion in a way another prosecutor disagreed with is a violation of your oath, that seems a bridge too far."

Johnson told The Associated Press in May 2020 that Glynn County police contacted two of her assistant prosecutors on the day of the shooting. She said it was the officers who "represented it as burglary case with a self-defense issue."