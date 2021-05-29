As South Carolina execution looms, firing squad debated

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It's been more than a decade since Randy Gardner's brother was the last U.S. inmate executed by firing squad, years the Utah man says have been filled with nightmares about what he describes as his brother's "gruesome" death.

Now, Gardner is among advocates spending time in South Carolina speaking out about why he feels the method shouldn't be used here.

Gardner didn't witness the 2010 execution of his brother, Ronnie Lee Gardner, condemned to die for shooting a man to death during a failed courthouse escape attempt. But Gardner said that Ronnie had chosen to die by firing squad — restrained in a chair as five gunmen carried out the sentence, a hood covering his face — in part because of how he had taken another person's life.

"He knew how gruesome the firing squad would be," Randy Gardner told The Associated Press on Friday. "But he thought, well, he killed someone with a gun, and he thought he deserved the same treatment."

Gardner has been part of recent conversations arranged by Death Penalty Action, a national anti-death penalty group that helps local ones organize against capital punishment. A small gathering was planned for Columbia on Friday, with a larger rally scheduled for Saturday in Greenville.