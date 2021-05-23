Charleston church shooter making appellate arguments

U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel held two competency hearings for Roof: one before the start of his trial, and one before its sentencing phase, to determine if Roof could act as his own attorney for that portion of the trial. His appellate team wrote that the court errantly found Roof competent, despite the fact that "every defense expert agreed Roof suffered a delusional belief he would be rescued by the victors of a race-war, which prevented him from understanding the threat of execution was real."

Representing himself for sentencing, Roof successfully prevented jurors from hearing mitigating evidence about his mental health, "under the delusion," his attorneys wrote, that "he would be rescued from prison by white-nationalists — but only, bizarrely, if he kept his mental-impairments out of the public record."

In that part of the trial, the self-avowed white supremacist neither fought for his life nor explained his actions, saying only that "anyone who hates anything in their mind has a good reason for it."

This, his attorneys wrote, resulted in "a complete breakdown" of any possible defense, with jurors being "left in the dark" about any details from Roof's past that could have possibly been used to mitigate the government's "inflammatory case for death."