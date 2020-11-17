Dolly Parton is also surprised she helped fund Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine

Who had Dolly Parton finding the cure for COVID-19 on their 2020 bingo card?

According to multiple reports, recent findings from the New England Journal of Medicine have identified the country music legend as a sponsor of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine after she donated to Vanderbilt University's coronavirus research fund earlier this year.

And Parton seems as surprised as anyone about her role in the scientific breakthrough.

"Yeah, that's what I understand this morning," she told NBC's "Today" Tuesday when asked about the buzz surrounding her donation. "I haven't read up enough. They told me that just before I went on the air that they may be asking me about that.

"I'm just happy that anything I do can help somebody else, and when I donated the money to the COVID fund, I just wanted it to do good, and evidently it is. Let's just hope we find a cure real soon."

In April, Parton gave $1 million to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in honor of her longtime friend, Dr. Naji N. Abumrad, a surgical professor at the Nashville, Tennessee, college. At the time, the VUMC's COVID-19 relief efforts aimed to improve treatment for coronavirus patients until a vaccine was available.