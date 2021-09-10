Faculty push not moving Georgia colleges on masks, vaccines

At this time last year, Georgia College & State University in Milledgeville, Georgia Southern University in Statesboro and UGA in Athens were battling some of the highest per-capita COVID-19 outbreaks in the nation. State public health data show infection rates among residents 18-22 in those communities are not as high as last year, but remain high.

MacCartney said the university system continues "to be in alignment" with Kemp, who appoints all the regents but is not supposed to dictate their decisions.

"Gov. Kemp said last week at the Capitol that he believes mandates calls division on campuses and does not support them," she said. "He further stated he believes those who want to wear a mask should weather wear them to protect themselves and others. He expects the university system to continue to focus on getting everyone who's eligible vaccinated into educate an advocate about why it's so important."

She also said that while the university system will accept "robust debate," people should be respectful.

"Attacking our presidents and campus administrators is not productive, and does not and will not drive how we make decisions within the University System of Georgia," MacCartney said.