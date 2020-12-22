$900B COVID relief bill passed by Congress, sent to Trump

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, D-Calif., came to the Senate to cast her vote for the bill. "The American people need relief and I want to be able to do what I can to help them," she said.

On direct payments, the bill provides $600 to individuals making up to $75,000 per year and $1,200 to couples making up to $150,000, with payments phased out for higher incomes. An additional $600 payment will be made per dependent child, similar to the last round of relief payments in the spring.

The $300 per week bonus federal jobless benefit was half that provided under the $1.8 trillion CARES Act in March. The direct $600 stimulus payment was also half the March payment.

The CARES Act was credited with keeping the economy from falling off a cliff during widespread lockdowns in the spring, but Republicans controlling the Senate cited debt concerns in pushing against Democratic demands.

"Anyone who thinks this bill is enough hasn't heard the desperation in the voices of their constituents, has not looked into the eyes of the small-business owner on the brink of ruin," said Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, a lifelong New Yorker who pushed hard for money to help his city's transit systems, renters, theaters and restaurants.