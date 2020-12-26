How area members of Congress voted last week

WASHINGTON — Here's a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week.

Along with the week's roll call votes, the Senate also passed the National Aeronautics and Space Administration Authorization Act (S. 2800).

The House also passed the Drone Advisory Committee for the 21st Century Act (S. 2730), to establish and ensure an inclusive and transparent Drone Advisory Committee.

House votes

DISASTER PREPAREDNESS CONTRACTS: The House has passed the Federal Advance Contracts Enhancement Act (S. 979), sponsored by Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., to require the Federal Emergency Management Agency to submit information to Congress and make changes to advance contracts it agrees to for stockpiling goods and planning for services that will be needed in future disaster recovery efforts. A supporter, Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Ill., said the bill's "reforms will help improve our disaster preparedness and provide clarity to states and local communities on how to better leverage these useful contracts." The vote, on Dec. 18, was 386 yeas to 1 nay.

YEAS: Foxx (NC) R-NC (5th), Budd R-NC (13th) NOT VOTING: Walker R-NC (6th)