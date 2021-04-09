Islamic leaders battle misconception about vaccines, fasting

"When you are starting the month of fasting, there's a sense of resolve. ... So a lot of folks are trying to make sure that there are no disruptions during that period," she said. "Even if they believe that they can take the vaccine and it doesn't affect their fast ... (what) they're not wanting to do is to get sick."

Medicine and fasting is nothing new. Muslims may forgo fasting if they fall ill and make up for "missed" days at a later time, after Ramadan.

"If you miss a day because of the effects of the vaccine, then that is not a sinful act," said Ahmed Abdirahman, a respiratory therapist at a Portland hospital and community service coordinator at the Maine Muslim Community Center. "Protecting lives is the ultimate goal in Islam."

Dr. Hasan Shanawani, president of the American Muslim Health Association, said he's encouraging everyone to be vaccinated even if that means getting the jab during Ramadan.

A lung specialist, he said he has treated dozens if not hundreds of people with COVID-19 and seen firsthand the horrific toll the disease can take.

"This is not just a decision that weighs on you," Shanawani said from his office in Michigan. "It weighs on everybody."

Similar conversations have played out in other countries.