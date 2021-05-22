Leaving home: West Virginia population drop is largest in US

“West Virginia reminds me of a drunk cousin,” Recco said. “It’s like this cousin that you have that can’t get itself together. I love West Virginia. I love it. It’s where my roots are from. (But) I couldn’t with that state anymore.”

Except for the occasional gift shop, Recco said, West Virginia is merely a passing thought for motorists on the interstates.

“Everybody I’ve met out here has said, ‘Oh yeah, I drove through West Virginia. I don’t remember it. Was there anything there to do?’” Recco said. “That’s the sad thing. That’s the perfect place to put something to draw people from D.C., Columbus or Pittsburgh. Give them a reason to stop.”

Andrew Snyder is looking for a reason to come back permanently.

Snyder, 25, moved out of Charleston when he was a college freshman in 2016 to join the Army because he and his then-pregnant wife wanted to provide for their family. After leaving the Army, he found work as a defense contractor in Alabama — one of only two other states that also lost population over the past decade, along with Illinois.

Snyder, whose relatives still live in West Virginia, dreams of moving to Morgantown one day to earn a master’s degree.