Medically vulnerable in US put near end of vaccine line

"When they slid us to group 4, it was very quiet," Camden said. "It was like, 'We don't want to talk about it. We're just gonna kind of tuck you over there.' That in itself was kind of insulting."

The state's top public health official, Dr. Mandy Cohen, said residents under 65 with chronic conditions were moved down the list after health officials received data showing elderly residents are far more likely to die of COVID-19, though she acknowledged "age is not a perfect proxy for risk."

Camden decided not to wait for the state to qualify her. Just two days after she arrived at her parents' house, a friend connected her with a CVS pharmacist in Wilmington who had spare doses of the vaccine about to go to waste. Camden received a Moderna shot in the pharmacist's dining room on Feb. 21.

"It's incumbent on all of us to take it when we can get it," Camden said. "I don't want to feel guilty or embarrassed because I was gonna get it whenever I could."

Jon D'Angelo, a 32-year-old Carteret County resident who suffers from spinal muscular atrophy, didn't qualify for a vaccine since he doesn't live in a long-term care facility. He said he jumped the line, but declined to describe where and how he got the vaccine. After a minute-long pause when asked how he justified his actions, he replied, "Justice is more important."