National Guard aids South Carolina hospital amid virus surge

Prisma Health doctors are worried hospitals across the state will run out of capacity if people fail to heed public health guidelines as South Carolina heads into the Labor Day weekend.

Leaders with the state's largest hospital system previously assured the public that capacity was not an issue during the summer surge's earlier weeks.

But Prisma physicians may soon have to make difficult decisions on who gets medical care if the spike continues, said Dr. Wendell James during a Friday news conference. For example, if five patients all need one available ventilator, health care workers may have to choose between who is most likely to survive, James added.

"The rate of rise for this surge is significantly faster. The numbers are almost where they were with the last ... and they're not turning around." James said. "We have a problem. It is being ignored. It is real, and it has a potential to cause a lot of misery and death."

Other potential drivers of the spike include students returning to schools without virus prevention measures including masking, and thousands of people gathering for fall football games, doctors said.